Left Menu
Development News Edition

TV audience for second Trump-Biden debate below first

Fox News Channel pulled in the largest viewership of any single network, drawing 15.4 million viewers. Trump initially took a more restrained tone than he did at the September event, which was derailed by his repeated interruptions.

Reuters | Updated: 24-10-2020 03:55 IST | Created: 24-10-2020 03:55 IST
TV audience for second Trump-Biden debate below first

A second debate between Republican U.S. President Donald Trump and Democratic challenger Joe Biden attracted roughly 63 million television viewers, according to Nielsen data released on Friday, a drop from the candidates' first face-off in September. The figures represent the average audience across 15 networks that aired the event live on Thursday night. Fox News Channel pulled in the largest viewership of any single network, drawing 15.4 million viewers.

Trump initially took a more restrained tone than he did at the September event, which was derailed by his repeated interruptions. That matchup was watched by 73.1 million viewers across 16 networks. This time, the debate faced competition from a National Football League game that aired on the Fox broadcast network.

Nielsen's figures reflect people who watched on television and do not include others who streamed the proceedings on digital platforms, which are growing in popularity as traditional TV viewership declines. During Thursday's face-off, Biden renewed his attacks on Trump's handling of the coronavirus pandemic, while Trump leveled unfounded corruption accusations at Biden and his family.

It was the last televised debate before the Nov. 3 election. The most-watched presidential debate in U.S. history was a 2016 event between Trump and Hillary Clinton, seen by 84 million TV viewers.

TRENDING

Black Clover Chapter 269 spoilers: Asta vs AMD fight, release possible on Oct 25

Lenovo launches Legion Slim 7 laptop with AMD Ryzen 4000 H-Series Mobile Processors

EXCLUSIVE-Macron lays ground for netting Brexit compromise on fisheries

Short queues in China as Apple's newest iPhone 12 hits stores

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Farkhad Akhmedov: Calculating the price of impunity from the law

In insistences such as the battle over the Luna, Akhmedov has resorted to extreme legal machinations to subvert the High Courts decision and keep his assets from being seized. ...

Guinea’s elections hearken back to the autocracy and violence of its past

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Bolivia's Arce pledges to "rebuild" as landslide election win confirmed

Bolivias President-elect Luis Arce pledged on Friday to rebuild the Andean country after a tumultuous year of political turmoil and the pandemic, as the official vote count confirmed a landslide win for his socialist party. The final tally ...

Reuters Sports News Summary

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs. First British boat a pig so redesign no shock former NZ sailorBritains INEOS Team UK had made such a mess of their first boat that they had no choice but to completely overhaul the desig...

Reuters US Domestic News Summary

Following is a summary of current US domestic news briefs. Pelosi COVID-19 aid possible before election but its up to TrumpU.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said it still was possible to get another round of COVID-19 aid before the Nov. 3 ele...

Reuters World News Summary

Following is a summary of current world news briefs. Pompeo to meet Armenian, Azeri ministers over Nagorno-Karabakh fightingAzerbaijan and ethnic Armenian forces clashed in several areas of Nagorno-Karabakh on Friday, hours before talks wer...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020