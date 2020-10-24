Left Menu
Development News Edition

Istanbul mayor Imamoglu in hospital after positive coronavirus test

Istanbul's mayor Ekrem Imamoglu said on Saturday he has been hospitalised after testing positive for coronavirus and suffering a fever. It said he tested positive for coronavirus and his treatment was continuing. Imamoglu, from the secularist Republican People's Party (CHP), was elected mayor in a re-run election in June 2019 in what was at the time a blow to Erdogan and his ruling AK Party.

Reuters | Updated: 24-10-2020 16:19 IST | Created: 24-10-2020 16:19 IST
Istanbul mayor Imamoglu in hospital after positive coronavirus test

Istanbul's mayor Ekrem Imamoglu said on Saturday he has been hospitalised after testing positive for coronavirus and suffering a fever. "Yesterday evening around 9 p.m. I got a fever and with a temperature of 38 degrees. I came and spent the night in hospital," he said in a video apparently filmed in a hospital room.

"Now I am actually well. My fever is not bad. The process is continuing. There is nothing that can be viewed as negative in a medical sense," he added. Istanbul's American Hospital said in a statement that Imamoglu, an opponent of President Tayyip Erdogan, was admitted at 10 p.m. (1900 GMT) after displaying symptoms of upper respiratory tract infection. It said he tested positive for coronavirus and his treatment was continuing.

Imamoglu, from the secularist Republican People's Party (CHP), was elected mayor in a re-run election in June 2019 in what was at the time a blow to Erdogan and his ruling AK Party. Since then, there have been sporadic tensions between his municipality and the central government, including disputes over fundraising and measures to combat the coronavirus pandemic in the early stages of the outbreak.

TRENDING

Black Clover Chapter 269 spoilers: Asta vs AMD fight, release possible on Oct 25

Lenovo launches Legion Slim 7 laptop with AMD Ryzen 4000 H-Series Mobile Processors

Better Call Saul Season 6: Final season to have 13 episodes, what more we know

EXCLUSIVE-Macron lays ground for netting Brexit compromise on fisheries

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Farkhad Akhmedov: Calculating the price of impunity from the law

In insistences such as the battle over the Luna, Akhmedov has resorted to extreme legal machinations to subvert the High Courts decision and keep his assets from being seized. ...

Guinea’s elections hearken back to the autocracy and violence of its past

... ...

Videos

Latest News

L-G Mathur launches 100-day campaign to provide assured water supply to schools in Ladakh

Ladakh Lt Governor R K Mathur on Saturday launched the 100-day campaign to provide assured portable water supply to schools and anganwadi centres in the Union Territory, an official spokesman said. He also promised opening of drinking water...

Man shot dead in Bikaner, his bag carrying cash snatched

Unidentified masked men shot dead a trader in Rajasthans Bikaner district and fled away with his bag stashed with cash, police said Saturday.&#160; The incident happened late Friday night when incense stick manufacturer Giriraj Agarwal, 40,...

UK’s famous Diwali celebrations in Leicester go virtual amid lockdown

They are referred to as the biggest Diwali celebrations outside of India but this year the city of Leicester in the UK will be marking the festival of lights virtually, in keeping with the COVID-19 lockdown restrictions. Leicester City Coun...

Cong objects to Rupani's voice message about virus, writes to ECI

The Congress has complained to the Election Commission of India alleging that a caller tune message by Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani about precautions to avoid coronavirus is a breach of the Model Code of Conduct. The state would be h...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020