Left Menu
Development News Edition

Algeria's president hospitalised, office says

Algeria's president has been admitted to a specialised treatment unit in an army hospital, his office said on Tuesday, days before a critical referendum on changes he has pushed to the constitution. The statement from the presidency carried on Algerian state media did not specify if Abdelmadjid Tebboune had tested positive for the coronavirus, but said his condition was stable and did not warrant any concern and that he was still working.

Reuters | Algiers | Updated: 28-10-2020 00:04 IST | Created: 27-10-2020 23:55 IST
Algeria's president hospitalised, office says
Representative image. Image Credit: Facebook (@Abdelmadjid Tebboune)

Algeria's president has been admitted to a specialised treatment unit in an army hospital, his office said on Tuesday, days before a critical referendum on changes he has pushed to the constitution.

The statement from the presidency carried on Algerian state media did not specify if Abdelmadjid Tebboune had tested positive for the coronavirus, but said his condition was stable and did not warrant any concern and that he was still working. Tebboune, 75, said on Saturday he was self isolating after several senior aides tested positive for the coronavirus. "I assure you, my brothers and sisters, that I am well and healthy and that I continue my work," he was quoted as saying then.

If his illness is confirmed as COVID-19, he would be among a small group of world leaders to have fallen sick from the disease including U.S. President Donald Trump, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson and Brazilian president Jair Bolsonaro. Tebboune's hospitalisation comes at a critical moment in his efforts to turn a page on last year's massive street protests that forced his predecessor Abdelaziz Bouteflika from power after 20 years.

Elected in December, Tebboune has pushed for a new constitution that limits presidential terms and gives more powers to the parliament and judiciary. It will be put to a referendum on Sunday. The global pandemic struck Algeria's economy as it faced long-term challenges posed by the decline of the oil and gas revenues that finance its historically lavish state spending.

So far, Algeria has officially confirmed more than 55,000 cases of the coronavirus with nearly 2,000 deaths.

TRENDING

Stamen Grigorov: Google doodle on yogurt doctor & first tuberculosis vaccine developer

Attack on Titan Season 4 synopsis, release date revealed, what more we know

Why One Punch Man Season 3 won’t be out soon, series will have more sense of humour

Attack on Titan Chapter 134 to be out on Nov 9, why Eren can use flying Titans

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Uganda COVID-19 response: Was off to a good start but reopening dwindled prospects

Uganda has shown success in using health information to enhance efficiency of disease surveillance, reporting and monitoring. The success, however, has critical challenges confronting it as the country resumes normal activities....

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Farkhad Akhmedov: Calculating the price of impunity from the law

In insistences such as the battle over the Luna, Akhmedov has resorted to extreme legal machinations to subvert the High Courts decision and keep his assets from being seized. ...

Videos

Latest News

French hospitals saturated by Nov 11 without new measures, French PM told lawmakers

French hospitals intensive care units will be saturated with COVID-19 patients by November 11 if nothing is done to stop the epidemic in France, the French prime minister told lawmakers in a meeting behind closed doors, according to partici...

Fire forces evacuations at Brazil hospital; 1 reported dead

Fire erupted in one of Rio de Janeiros main hospitals on Tuesday, forcing rescue workers to evacuate at least 200 people, some wheeled out in their beds. At least one person reportedly died. The fire began in a basement of the Bonsucesso Fe...

Two Swiss Muslim leaders convicted of spreading al Qaeda propaganda

A Swiss court handed suspended jail terms on Tuesday to two senior officials from a Swiss Islamic group for spreading propaganda supporting al Qaeda, in a retrial which followed their earlier acquittal. Nicolas Blancho, president of the Isl...

Sudan doubles domestic fuel prices to help cut budget deficit

Sudan doubled domestic fuel prices on Tuesday, a move that should help reduce a gaping budget deficit but is sure to anger many of the countrys impoverished citizens.The government, which has long fixed fuel prices at some of the lowest lev...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020