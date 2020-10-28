POLL-North Carolina U.S. Senate race dead heat; Democrat leads in Michigan

Left Menu
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Republican Senator Thom Tillis of North Carolina is statistically even with Democratic challenger Cal Cunningham, while Democratic Senator Gary Peters of Michigan leads Republican John James, a Reuters/Ipsos poll showed on Tuesday.

There are about 12 competitive U.S. Senate races up for grabs in the Nov. 3 election, 10 with vulnerable Republican incumbents and two with vulnerable Democrats. To have a majority in the Senate, Democrats need to pick up three seats if the party wins the White House, which gives the vice president a tie-breaking vote, and four if not. Here are the latest results for three Senate races on which Reuters/Ipsos is polling:

* 35% said they had already voted. MICHIGAN (Oct. 21-27 poll)

* Voting for Democratic Senator Gary Peters: 50% * Voting for Republican challenger John James: 44%

* Peters led James 50%-45% in the prior week. * 32% said they had already voted.

ARIZONA (Oct. 14-21 poll) * Voting for Democratic challenger and former astronaut Mark Kelly: 51%

* Voting for Republican Senator Martha McSally: 44% * Kelly was up 52%-41% in the prior poll.

* 27% said they had already voted. NOTES: The Reuters/Ipsos poll was conducted online and in English. The Michigan poll surveyed 652 likely voters and had a credibility interval of 4 percentage points. North Carolina's surveyed 647 likely voters and had a credibility interval of 4 percentage points. The earlier Arizona survey included 658 likely voters and had a credibility interval of 4 percentage points.

