PDP leader joins BJP in Jammu

A senior PDP leader joined the BJP here on Wednesday, saying the people of Jammu and Kashmir do not support anyone who tries to defame the nation and the national flag. Ramazan Hussain, who had unsuccessfully contested the 2014 assembly elections from Bani constituency on a BSP ticket before joining the PDP, was welcomed into the party fold by J-K BJP president Ravinder Raina at the party headquarters here, a party release said.

It said Hussain quit PDP and joined the BJP along with his supporters, stressing that the people of Jammu and Kashmir are very optimistic about the policies of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. "The people of J-K are ready to sacrifice themselves to protect the 'Tiranga' (tricolour) and do not support anybody who tries to defame the nation and the national flag," the statement quoting Hussain said.

He said J-K is on the right track towards peace and development. Hailing Hussain's decision, Raina said he has come to the right place now and asked him to serve the party and the nation with full vigour.

Raina also assured him full support of the party in his public welfare endeavours, the statement said. "The PDP has insulted the nation and this has forced senior leaders to quit that party," Raina claimed.