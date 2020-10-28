Left Menu
Development News Edition

Centre must spell out stand on Maratha quota, says Congress

The Congress in Maharashtra on Wednesday sought to know the "exact" stand of the Centre over reservation for Marathas in jobs and education in the state, an issue which is pending before the Supreme Court.

PTI | Pune | Updated: 28-10-2020 23:17 IST | Created: 28-10-2020 23:17 IST
Centre must spell out stand on Maratha quota, says Congress

The Congress in Maharashtra on Wednesday sought to know the "exact" stand of the Centre over reservation for Marathas in jobs and education in the state, an issue which is pending before the Supreme Court. Addressing a press conference here, state Congress spokesperson Sachin Sawant said efforts are being made to spread "lies" about the MVA government on the sensitive issue.

In this context, it was pertinent to raise questions about the Centre's role in the Maratha reservation issue, he said. The Congress is a constituent of the Shiv Sena-led MVA government and its leader Ashok Chavan, who is also a minister, heads a cabinet sub-committee on the quota issue.

"We are raising questions on the Centre's role in the Maratha reservation issue... because questions are being raised as why the central government is not taking any stand," Sawant said. "Today, we would like to ask a question - what is the exact stand of the Narendra Modi government on this issue?" he sought to know.

Sawant said BJP Rajya Sabha MP Sambhaji Chhatrapati has written three letters, seeking a meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi over the quota issue, but he has not got any response so far. "The BJP came to the power using the name of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj and today they are forgetting him.

It seems the Modi government is not inclined in favour of granting reservation to the the Maratha community," the Congress spokesperson said. The apex court last month stayed the implementation of 2018 Maharashtra law granting reservation to Marathas in education and jobs, but made it clear that the status of those who have availed of the benefits will not be disturbed.

On Tuesday, the SC termed as "unfair" the submission that Maharashtra was not heard fully when it had stayed the implementation of the reservation law. After a brief hearing, a bench comprising justices L Nageswara Rao, Hemant Gupta and Ajay Rastogi listed the pleas seeking to lift the stay on the quota law for hearing after four weeks.

Earlier, the Maharashtra government had filed an application, seeking vacation of the SC stay on the implementation of the Maratha quota law amidst protests by pro-reservation outfits representing the community in parts of the state over the issue..

TRENDING

POLL-Biden lead over Trump grows in Michigan; race is statistically even in North Carolina -Reuters/Ipsos

Why One Punch Man Season 3 won’t be out soon, series will have more sense of humour

Attack on Titan Chapter 134 to be out on Nov 9, why Eren can use flying Titans

Attack on Titan Season 4 synopsis, release date revealed, what more we know

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Uganda COVID-19 response: Was off to a good start but reopening dwindled prospects

Uganda has shown success in using health information to enhance efficiency of disease surveillance, reporting and monitoring. The success, however, has critical challenges confronting it as the country resumes normal activities....

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Farkhad Akhmedov: Calculating the price of impunity from the law

In insistences such as the battle over the Luna, Akhmedov has resorted to extreme legal machinations to subvert the High Courts decision and keep his assets from being seized. ...

Videos

Latest News

Tunisian parliament, cbank chief tell govt to cut spending plans

A Tunisian parliamentary committee on Wednesday rejected a supplementary budget bill that would have entailed the biggest deficit in decades, and both the committee and the central bank governor urged the government to cut its spending plan...

American jailed for attempt to overthrow Vietnam gov't says he was 'kidnapped'

A U.S. citizen sentenced last year to 12 years in a Vietnamese jail for attempting to overthrow the state spoke of his 27-month detention at a Zoom news conference on Wednesday, after he was released and returned to his home in California l...

Scoreboard

Mumbai Indians Quinton de Kock c Gurkeerat Singh b Siraj 18 Ishan Kishanc Chris Morris b Chahal 25 Suryakumar Yadav not out 79 Saurabh Tiwary c Devdutt Padikkal b Siraj 5 Krunal Pandya c Chris Morris b Chahal 10 Hardik Pandya c Siraj ...

Candidate who got 99.8 pc marks in JEE held for using proxy in exam

A candidate for the Joint Entrance Examinations JEE Mains, who allegedly used an impersonator to appear for the test on his behalf in Assam and secured 99.8 per cent marks, was arrested on Wednesday, police said. His doctor father and three...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020