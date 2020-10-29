Left Menu
Development News Edition

Tanzania's opposition candidate calls election a "travesty"

Tundu Lissu, the main challenger to incumbent President John Magufuli, told Reuters the defects in the process meant that the results - expected within a week -- could not be trusted. Magufuli is seeking a second, five year term in presidential and parliamentary polls marked by complaints of restricted internet access and accusations of fraud.

Reuters | Dodoma | Updated: 29-10-2020 16:14 IST | Created: 29-10-2020 16:02 IST
Tanzania's opposition candidate calls election a "travesty"

Tanzania's leading opposition presidential candidate on Thursday asked countries around the world not to recognize the eventual results of an election held the previous day, calling it a "travesty" due to widespread irregularities. Tundu Lissu, the main challenger to incumbent President John Magufuli, told Reuters the defects in the process meant that the results - expected within a week -- could not be trusted.

Magufuli is seeking a second, five-year term in presidential and parliamentary polls marked by complaints of restricted internet access and accusations of fraud. "The results should not be recognized by any country in the world, should not be recognized by the African Union and the Commonwealth," Lissu told Reuters, urging the world to take action against "those who perpetrated this travesty."

Officials at the electoral commission were not immediately available for comment. On Tuesday, the Commission denied allegations of fake ballots, saying they were unofficial and unsubstantiated. Lissu, 52, was shot 16 times in 2017 in what remains an unsolved case. He returned from three years in exile in July.

Lissu said his party's polling agents had been prevented from getting into polling stations and that stuffed ballots had been forced into polling stations across the country. "This was a mockery of elections, a mockery of democracy," he said. He later told reporters "We are not accepting anything that has been done and any results."

Magufuli, 61, is looking to extend the rule of the CCM party, a version of which has held power since independence from Britain in 1961. It won the presidency with 58% of votes in 2015 and now holds about three-quarters of parliamentary seats. In the race for 264 parliamentary seats, the leader of the opposition in the assembly, Freeman Mbowe, lost his seat in the north to his CCM challenger Saasisha Mafuwe, state broadcaster TBC reported.

While campaigning, Magufuli pledged to boost growth in East Africa's third-largest economy with infrastructure projects kickstarted in his first term. But the opposition and rights groups have complained that his administration has cracked down on critical voices, closing down media outlets and preventing opposition public rallies.

Opposition parties said electoral authorities disqualified dozens of their parliamentary candidates. The government has denied suppressing dissent and the National Electoral Commission has rejected charges of unfair treatment.

TRENDING

My Hero Academia Chapter 289: Uraraka vs Toga, injured Jeanist to be back in action

'Overwhelming' COVID second wave floods Swiss hospitals

PBF Energy to shut fuel producing units at Paulsboro refinery - two sources

U.S. rejection plunges WTO leadership into uncertainty

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Uganda COVID-19 response: Was off to a good start but reopening dwindled prospects

Uganda has shown success in using health information to enhance efficiency of disease surveillance, reporting and monitoring. The success, however, has critical challenges confronting it as the country resumes normal activities....

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Farkhad Akhmedov: Calculating the price of impunity from the law

In insistences such as the battle over the Luna, Akhmedov has resorted to extreme legal machinations to subvert the High Courts decision and keep his assets from being seized. ...

Videos

Latest News

Former Gujarat chief minister Keshubhai Patel dead at 92

Former Gujarat chief minister Keshubhai Patel, who played a pivotal role in strengthening the BJP in the state, died here on Thursday after prolonged illness, family sources said. Patel 92, who recovered from coronavirus infection recently,...

DST launches schemes for women scientists, researchers in science and engineering

Science and Technology Minister Harsh Vardhan on Thursday launched the SERB POWER schemes that aim to encourage emerging as well as eminent women researchers to undertake RD activities in frontier areas of science and engineering. The sche...

Pak anti-terrorism court acquits PM Khan in 2014 Parliament attack case

Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan was aquitted by an anti-terrorism court on Thursday in the 2014 Parliament attack case but other senior ministers, including Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi, were summoned on November 12 for the indi...

Cabinet nod to programme for maintaining, improving 736 dams

New Delhi, Oct 29 PTI The Union Cabinet on Thursday approved a project to ensure maintenance and improvement of 736 dams in 19 states in the next 10 years. Jal Shakti Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat told reporters at a cabinet briefing he...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020