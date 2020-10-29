Left Menu
Development News Edition

Wisconsin Republican Party says hackers stole $2.3 million

Hackers stole $2.3 million from a Wisconsin Republican Party account that was being used to help U.S. President Donald Trump's re-election bid in the swing state, the party said in a statement on Thursday.

Reuters | Updated: 29-10-2020 22:41 IST | Created: 29-10-2020 22:41 IST
Wisconsin Republican Party says hackers stole $2.3 million

Hackers stole $2.3 million from a Wisconsin Republican Party account that was being used to help U.S. President Donald Trump's re-election bid in the swing state, the party said in a statement on Thursday. The Wisconsin Republicans said that hackers got the money by doctoring invoices sent under the name of the party's vendors. It said the party noticed the suspicious activity on Oct. 22 and contacted the FBI on Friday.

There was no immediate response to an email seeking comment from the FBI. "These criminals exhibited a level of familiarity with state party operations at the end of the campaign to commit this crime," Wisconsin Republican Party Chairman Andrew Hitt said in the statement.

Trump won Wisconsin by a small margin in 2016 and it remains a state that could help decide the Nov. 3 election, with both the president and Democratic challenger Joe Biden making strenuous efforts to rally supporters there. Reuters/Ipsos polling from Oct. 20-26 shows Biden with a solid 53% to 44% lead over Trump in the state.

TRENDING

PBF Energy to shut fuel producing units at Paulsboro refinery - two sources

One Punch Man Chapter 136 to focus on severe fight between Saitama & Blast

PBF Energy to shut fuel-producing units at Paulsboro refinery -letter

Health News Roundup: U.S. strikes deal with Lilly for potential COVID-19 antibody drug; UK says COVID-19 vaccine roll out could start before Christmas and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Uganda COVID-19 response: Was off to a good start but reopening dwindled prospects

Uganda has shown success in using health information to enhance efficiency of disease surveillance, reporting and monitoring. The success, however, has critical challenges confronting it as the country resumes normal activities....

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Farkhad Akhmedov: Calculating the price of impunity from the law

In insistences such as the battle over the Luna, Akhmedov has resorted to extreme legal machinations to subvert the High Courts decision and keep his assets from being seized. ...

Videos

Latest News

IPL 13: Nagarkoti didn't have enough runs to defend in last over, says Morgan

After facing a six-wicket defeat against Chennai Super Kings, Kolkata Knight Riders skipper Eoin Morgan said that pacer Kamlesh Nagarkoti did not have enough runs to defend in the last over as Ravindra Jadeja comfortably dragged his side ov...

Samajwadi Party objects to red, green tiles resembling party flag in Gorakhpur toilet

The Samajwadi Party SP has taken objection to red and green tiles being used in a toilet at the Lalit Narayan Mishra Railway Hospital in Gorakhpur stating that it has hurt the feelings of its party workers and is an insult to the partys fla...

Grand alliance setting the agenda for Bihar polls, will get thumping majority: Sachin Pilot

By By Sahil Pandey Congress leader Sachin Pilot on Thursday said the grand alliance was setting the agenda for Bihar elections and it will win the polls by a thumping majority.He said people of Bihar are intelligent and they will cast their...

Soccer-Norwich's Smith urges UK PM Johnson to allow safe return of fans

Championship club Norwich Citys joint majority shareholder Delia Smith has written an open letter to British Prime Minister Boris Johnson urging him to allow the safe return of limited crowds to soccer stadiums. Spectators have been either ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020