Left Menu
Development News Edition

2020 U.S. ELECTION: What you need to know right now

-Trump and Biden showcased their contrasting approaches to the pandemic as they rallied supporters on Thursday in the battleground state of Florida. -A federal appeals court said on Thursday Minnesota's plan to count absentee ballots received after Election Day was illegal, siding with Republicans in the battleground state.

Reuters | Updated: 30-10-2020 16:08 IST | Created: 30-10-2020 16:08 IST
2020 U.S. ELECTION: What you need to know right now

-Ahead of the final weekend before Election Day, President Donald Trump and Democratic challenger Joe Biden will barnstorm across battleground states in the Midwest, including Wisconsin, where the coronavirus pandemic has exploded anew. -Trump and Biden showcased their contrasting approaches to the pandemic as they rallied supporters on Thursday in the battleground state of Florida. -Politics aside, there is one outcome of the 2020 U.S. presidential election that could bring some relief to Pentagon planners: a clear-cut victory. By either candidate. -A federal appeals court said on Thursday Minnesota's plan to count absentee ballots received after Election Day was illegal, siding with Republicans in the battleground state. This came a day after the U.S. Supreme Court left in place North Carolina and Pennsylvania's extended deadlines for receiving mail-in ballots. -Trump's differences with Biden extend into space: with the two candidates offering contrasting visions for a moon mission and funding for the International Space Station. BY THE NUMBERS - More than 80 million Americans have cast ballots in the U.S. presidential election, according to a tally on Thursday from the U.S. Elections Project at the University of Florida, setting the stage for the highest participation rate in over a century. GLOBAL PERSPECTIVE - Faced with a veto from the United States, the World Trade Organization has two unpalatable options for selecting its next leader - override its biggest paymaster with a vote or hope for a change of U.S. president and wait until he takes charge.

INVESTOR VIEW -Biden, seeking to allay concerns that his plan to fight climate change would harm the economy, has promised a “clean energy revolution that creates millions of unionized middle-class jobs” if elected. That vision, however, would require policy makers and clean-energy companies to overcome some major challenges in replacing the number and quality of fossil-fuel jobs that could be lost in a transition away from coal and oil. ON THE CAMPAIGN TRAIL Expected events and Reuters coverage on Oct. 30: - Trump has three rallies planned: in Waterford Township, Michigan; Green Bay, Wisconsin and Rochester, Minnesota - Biden is expected to campaign in Wisconsin, Iowa and St. Paul, Minnesota

Refinitiv customers: see more election coverage on the Election App at https://amers1.apps.cp.thomsonreuters.com/cms/?navid=20856 on Eikon or Workspace. Media customers can find complete multimedia coverage on the Reuters Connect planning calendar here https://www.reutersconnect.com/planning?search=all%3Ausa-election

(Compiled by Frances Kerry)

TRENDING

PBF Energy to shut fuel producing units at Paulsboro refinery - two sources

One Punch Man Chapter 136 to focus on severe fight between Saitama & Blast

Terror attack in France an attack on EU's shared values, say European Council members

PBF Energy to shut fuel-producing units at Paulsboro refinery -letter

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Uganda COVID-19 response: Was off to a good start but reopening dwindled prospects

Uganda has shown success in using health information to enhance efficiency of disease surveillance, reporting and monitoring. The success, however, has critical challenges confronting it as the country resumes normal activities....

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Farkhad Akhmedov: Calculating the price of impunity from the law

In insistences such as the battle over the Luna, Akhmedov has resorted to extreme legal machinations to subvert the High Courts decision and keep his assets from being seized. ...

Videos

Latest News

Belgian COVID cases climb as government mulls lockdown

Belgium, one of worst affected European countries by the new coronavirus, recorded an average of 15,316 new infections per day in mid-October, health officials said on Friday, hours before the government was due to consider a lockdown. Home...

Maha CM to decide on Urmila's name for Council seat: Raut

Mumbai, Oct 30 PTIAmid speculation that the Maharashtra government will recommend actor Urmila Matondkars name for her nomination to the state Legislative Council, Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut on Friday said Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray ...

Activists converge on Warsaw for 'biggest' protests against abortion ruling

Protesters were planning to converge on Warsaw from across Poland on Friday for what police said would likely be the biggest demonstrations yet against a court ruling that amounted to a near-total ban on abortion. Tens of thousands of activ...

Experienced middle-order helps, but we always look to get good starts: De Kock

Mumbai Indians opener Quinton De Kock says having an experienced and strong middle-order is always a plus for any team but it does not make the job of the openers easy since they are responsible for teams good starts Table-toppers Mumbai...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020