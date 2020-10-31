Left Menu
Development News Edition

Pulwama terror attack truth accepted in Pak Parliament: Modi

He also said that when the entire nation was mourning the death of brave soldiers in the Pulwama terror attack, some people indulged in "dirty politics" for their political gains. Modi's statement came days after Pakistan's Science & Technology Minister Fawad Chaudhry admitted his country's role in the Pulwama attack during a debate in their National Assembly (Parliament).

PTI | Kevadiya | Updated: 31-10-2020 10:41 IST | Created: 31-10-2020 10:41 IST
Pulwama terror attack truth accepted in Pak Parliament: Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday said the truth of last year's Pulwama terror attack, in which 40 CRPF personnel were killed, has been accepted in Pakistan Parliament. He also said that when the entire nation was mourning the death of brave soldiers in the Pulwama terror attack, some people indulged in "dirty politics" for their political gains.

Modi's statement came days after Pakistan's Science & Technology Minister Fawad Chaudhry admitted his country's role in the Pulwama attack during a debate in their National Assembly (Parliament). The prime minister was speaking at Kevadiya in Gujarat after paying tributes to Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel at the Statue of Unity on his 145th birth anniversary.

"The country cannot forget the unwanted statements given after Pulwama attack. Dirty politics laced with selfishness and arrogance was at its peak when the country was suffering from immense pain," Modi said. "The real face of such people has been exposed after the truth was accepted in the Parliament of our neighbouring country," he added.

"Politics done after Pulwama attack shows that people can cross any limit for their political gains. I want to urge such political parties not to indulge in this kind of politics as it affects the morale of our security forces," he said. "You should refrain from playing into the hands of anti-national forces, knowingly or unknowingly," he added.

PTI PJT PD VT NP NP.

TRENDING

Long-term symptoms of COVID-19 ‘really concerning’, says WHO chief

High rate of symptomless COVID-19 infection among grocery store workers, finds study

Philippines orders evacuation as world's strongest 2020 typhoon approaches

FACTBOX-Latest on worldwide spread of the coronavirus

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Uganda COVID-19 response: Was off to a good start but reopening dwindled prospects

Uganda has shown success in using health information to enhance efficiency of disease surveillance, reporting and monitoring. The success, however, has critical challenges confronting it as the country resumes normal activities....

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Farkhad Akhmedov: Calculating the price of impunity from the law

In insistences such as the battle over the Luna, Akhmedov has resorted to extreme legal machinations to subvert the High Courts decision and keep his assets from being seized. ...

Videos

Latest News

Can't wait to get started on 'Looop Lapeta': Tahir Raj Bhasin on Taapsee Pannu co-starrer

Actor Tahir Raj Bhasin is thrilled to be back on a film set for his next, Looop Lapeta, in which he is paired opposite Taapsee Pannu. The actor, who will also be seen playing the role of the veteran Sunil Gavaskar in the Ranveer Singh starr...

Take action against discharge of untreated sewage into Trimbakeshwar river: NGT tells Maharashtra

The National Green Tribunal has directed Chief Secretary, Maharashtra to take remedial action including actions against the erring officers in connection with the discharge of untreated sewage into Trimbakeshwar river in Nasik district. A b...

5 Bangladeshis, 12 Indians apprehended by BSF for illeglly crossing border

Five Bangladeshis and 12 Indian nationals were apprehended by Border Security Force personnel in separate incidents, for illegally crossing the Indo-Bangla border in West Bengals Nadia district, a statement issued by the paramilitary force ...

Rahul Gandhi pays tribute to Indira Gandhi on her 36th death anniversary

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Saturday paid tribute to his grandmother and former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi on her 36th death anniversary.Asato ma sadgamaya. Tamaso ma jyotirgamaya. Mrtyor ma amrtam gamaya. From the false to truth. Fro...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020