CM Gehlot misleading farmers over Centre's farm laws: Poonia

Rajasthan BJP president Satish Poonia on Saturday accused Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot of misleading farmers by opposing the farm laws enacted by the Centre recently. The state government on Saturday introduced three bills in the assembly to negate the impact of the farm laws. The move comes after the Punjab Assembly earlier this month adopted a resolution against the farm laws and unanimously passed four bills to counter the Centre's contentious legislations. The Congress leadership too earlier suggested that states where it is in power should pass laws of their own to counter the central legislations that had triggered farmers' protests in several parts of the country. Reacting to the development, Poonia said Gehlot is misleading farmers of the state by convening the assembly session against the welfare laws of the Narendra Modi government at the Centre. It is a reality that the state government cannot bring any law against any legislation enacted by the Centre, he said. Poonia also constituted a panel for the election of mayors in Jaipur, Jodhpur and Kota. Leader of Opposition Gulabchand Kataria, Deputy Leader Rajendra Rathore, Union ministers Gajendra Singh Shekhawat, Arjun Ram Meghwal and Kailash Chaudhary have been included in the election committee

The party also constituted a state-level election steering committee for the panchayat elections next month.