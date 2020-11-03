FACTBOX-Reaction to attacks in the Austrian capital, Vienna

Gunmen attacked six locations in Vienna on Monday starting outside the main synagogue, killing two people and wounding at least 14 in what Austria called a "repulsive terror attack".. Here are some of the comments from around the world in reaction to the attacks.

U.S. PRESIDENT DONALD TRUMP: "These evil attacks against innocent people must stop. The U.S. stands with Austria, France, and all of Europe in the fight against terrorists, including radical Islamic terrorists."

U.S. DEMOCRATIC PRESIDENTIAL CANDIDATE JOE BIDEN: "We must all stand united against hate and violence."

PRESIDENT EMMANUEL MACRON OF FRANCE: "This is our Europe. Our enemies must know with whom they are dealing. We will not retreat."

U.S. SECRETARY OF STATE MIKE POMPEO: "The U.S. strongly condemns the terrorist attack in Vienna ... and stand in solidarity with the people of Austria.

INDIAN PRIME MINISTER NARENDRA MODI: "Deeply shocked and saddened by the dastardly terror attacks in Vienna. India stands with Austria during this tragic time."

EUROPEAN COUNCIL PRESIDENT CHARLES MICHEL: "Europe strongly condemns this cowardly act that violates life and our human values ... We stand with Austria."