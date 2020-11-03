Left Menu
Development News Edition

Major bureaucratic reshuffle in West Bengal

In a major IAS-cadre reshuffle effected by the West Bengal government, Poonambalam S, who was the district magistrate (DM) of Darjeeling, has been made the new joint secretary in the land and land reforms department and Shashank Sethi succeeded him, a notification said.

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 03-11-2020 12:32 IST | Created: 03-11-2020 12:32 IST
Major bureaucratic reshuffle in West Bengal

In a major IAS-cadre reshuffle effected by the West Bengal government, Poonambalam S, who was the district magistrate (DM) of Darjeeling, has been made the new joint secretary in the land and land reforms department and Shashank Sethi succeeded him, a notification said. Sethi was earlier the managing director of Paschim Banga Agri Marketing Corporation and a project director in the Public Health Engineering department.

Incidentally, the Darjeeling DM was transferred hours after he met West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar, who is presently on a month-long visit to the Hills. Government sources said it was a routine transfer.

The administrative rejig was effected for those who have been holding a post for nearly or more than three years, in accordance with Election Commission (EC) norms, they said. It came just a week before the EC holds an all-party meeting to discuss matter regarding the upcoming assembly polls in the state.

Sumit Gupta, who was the executive director of West Bengal Industrial Development Corporation (WBIDC), has been appointed as the DM of North 24 Parganas, and Mohammed Enaur Rahman will be taking over as the district magistrate of Purba Bardhaman. Abhijit Mukhopadhyay has been made the new DM of Purulia, the notification issued on Monday said. Similarly, Partha Ghosh has been posted as the new DM of Nadia, while Moumita Godara Basu named as Jalpaiguri district magistrate. Vijay Bharti, the Purba Bardhaman DM, replaced Basu while Vibhu Goel, the former Nadia DM, stepped into the shoes of Ghosh in Purba Medinipur.

Abhishek Kumar Tiwary, who was the DM of Jalpaiguri, was named as the joint secretary of the state higher education department. Chaitali Chakrabarti, who held the post of district magistrate of North 24 Parganas, has been shifted to the state home department as a special secretary. A Subbiah, the principal secretary of the backward classes welfare department and MD of the West Bengal Essential Commodities Supply Corporation, was given the additional charge of commissioner in the Medinipore Division.

According to the notification, Vandana Yadav, a secretary of the Industry, Commerce and Enterprises department and director of the WBIDC, has been given additional charge as the secretary of the Public Enterprise and Industrial Reconstruction department. Pritha Sarkar, who was also a secretary in Industry, Commerce and Enterprises department, has been made the commissioner of the Presidency Division, the notification added.

TRENDING

HDFC Ltd Q2 profit declines 57pc to Rs 4,600 cr

Money Heist Season 5: Lisbon can surrender, Alicia Sierra’s fate yet to be confirmed

Cobra Kai Season 3 borrows Karate Kid 2’s plotline, Ralph Macchio confirms his presence

Black Clover Chapter 271 spoilers, release date, Nacht trains Asta, Liebe, what more we know

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Uganda COVID-19 response: Was off to a good start but reopening dwindled prospects

Uganda has shown success in using health information to enhance efficiency of disease surveillance, reporting and monitoring. The success, however, has critical challenges confronting it as the country resumes normal activities....

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Videos

Latest News

Turkish rescuers pull girl from rubble 4 days after quake

Turkish rescuers in the Turkish coastal city of Izmir have pulled a young girl out alive from the rubble of a collapsed apartment building four days after a strong earthquake hit Turkey and Greece. The girl, Ayda Gezgin, was seen being take...

Paris to go back under evening curfew as COVID-19 cases rise - govt

The French government will reimpose an evening curfew on Paris, and possibly the greater Paris Ile-de-France region, to tackle the countrys worsening COVID-19 figures, government spokesman Gabriel Attal said on Tuesday.We are going to reins...

Reuters Sports News Summary

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs. Day after game, Ravens CB Humphrey positive for COVID-19Baltimore Ravens cornerback Marlon Humphrey announced he tested positive for COVID-19, one day after playing a full game against t...

US Elections 2020: Vote like your life depends on it, says Lady Gaga at final Biden campaign

Musician Lady Gaga on Monday night local time delivered a passionate speech at the Democratic partys presidential candidate Joe Bidens final campaign event at Pennsylvania. According to Variety, the 34-year-old musician complimented her spe...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020