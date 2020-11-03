Left Menu
Development News Edition

Poland delays implementing abortion ruling amid protests

Poland's right-wing government is delaying the publication and implementation of a high court ruling that tightens the abortion law and that has triggered almost two weeks of nationwide protests.

PTI | Warsaw | Updated: 03-11-2020 18:39 IST | Created: 03-11-2020 18:39 IST
Poland delays implementing abortion ruling amid protests

Poland's right-wing government is delaying the publication and implementation of a high court ruling that tightens the abortion law and that has triggered almost two weeks of nationwide protests. A government official said Tuesday that the leaders are taking time to debate the contested ruling and find a solution.

“There is a discussion going on, and it would be good to take some time for dialogue and for finding a new position in this situation that is difficult and stirs high emotions,” said Michal Dworczyk, the head of Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki's office. The constitutional court ruled Oct. 22 that aborting fetuses with congenital defects violates the constitution, in effect further tightening what was already one of Europe's most restrictive abortion laws.

It would leave only abortions in cases of risk to the woman's life or crime — meaning rape or incest — allowed under Polish law. The ruling was scheduled to be formally published on Monday. Unpublished, it has no legal power.

Massive daily anti-government protests have been held by hundreds of thousands of people ever since the ruling. The mostly young protesters have been disregarding the pandemic threat and a ban on public gatherings larger that five people intended to stop the spread of the coronavirus. Morawiecki has appealed for talks with the protesters and opposition lawmakers to find a solution.

With Poland roiled by the attempt to further restrict abortion, surveys show a large drop in support for the ruling conservative Law ad Justice party and for its leader, deputy prime minister, Jaroslaw Kaczynski. Meanwhile, President Andrzej Duda, who is aligned with the government, has proposed a new law that would allow abortion of fetuses with life-threatening defects but ban them for disorders such as Down syndrome. But this idea is seen as still too restrictive to many people and does not seem likely to win sufficient backing in parliament.

Women's rights activist are critical of Duda's proposal and Morawiecki's invitation for talks, and are planning more protests this week. Experts on constitutional law say that delaying the publication of the ruling would be wrong because it would violate a legal provision that constitutional court rulings be published “without delay.” “This is by far the worst option,” said Marcin Matczak, a law professor at Warsaw University. “It boils down to this approach that if someone does not like a ruling by the Constitutional Tribunal, he may not publish it." The rulings are published by the government in the Journal of Laws.

Soon after Law and Justice won power in 2015 and took steps to control the constitutional court, the government delayed publication of some of the court's rulings, even by two years, and bowed only when pressured by the European Union leaders..

TRENDING

HDFC Ltd Q2 profit declines 57pc to Rs 4,600 cr

Money Heist Season 5: Lisbon can surrender, Alicia Sierra’s fate yet to be confirmed

Black Clover Chapter 271 spoilers, release date, Nacht trains Asta, Liebe, what more we know

Cobra Kai Season 3 borrows Karate Kid 2’s plotline, Ralph Macchio confirms his presence

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Uganda COVID-19 response: Was off to a good start but reopening dwindled prospects

Uganda has shown success in using health information to enhance efficiency of disease surveillance, reporting and monitoring. The success, however, has critical challenges confronting it as the country resumes normal activities....

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Videos

Latest News

Overqualified for job: SC upholds disqualification of graduate peon at bank

The Supreme Court on Tuesday refused to accept the contention that overqualification cannot be a ground for disqualification as it upheld an order of the Punjab National Bank terminating the service of a peon who had suppressed the fact tha...

Vienna attacker was neutralised within nine minutes

The man who killed four people and injured 22 others during an attack in Vienna was neutralised by armed police within nine minutes, Austrian Interior Minister Karl Nehammer said at a news conference on Tuesday.The attack began around 8 pm ...

Director Hariharan bags J C Daniel award

Veteran movie director Hariharan on Tuesday bagged the prestigious J C Daniel Award, the Kerala governments highest honour, for his outstanding contribution to Malayalam cinema. The annual honour, named after J C Daniel, who made the first ...

EU, UK fail so far to bridge gaps to secure trade deal

The European Union and Britain have so far failed to reach agreement on three of the most persistent sticking points in their talks, both sides said on Tuesday, suggesting any breakthrough in securing a trade deal is still a way off. After ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020