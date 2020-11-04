Left Menu
European stock futures slide as U.S. election race tightens

Trump won the battleground of Florida, but Biden voiced confidence he would win the election by taking three key Rust Belt states, although the vote-counting could stretch for hours or days there. "One of the few things clear so far is that we are not going to see a Democrat landslide win as polls had suggested," Chris Turner, ING's global head of markets said in a note.

European stock futures fell on Wednesday as U.S. President Donald Trump took the lead over Democratic rival Joe Biden in a number of vital swing states, making the race for the White House too close to call.

Euro Stoxx 50 futures fell 0.9% at 0656 GMT, while German DAX futures shed 0.7% and UK's FTSE futures lost 0.5%. That contrasted with New York's S&P 500 futures, which rose 0.3% after volatile trading overnight, while those in the tech-heavy Nasdaq jumped 2.0%.

Money managers bet on a clear victory for Biden in the election earlier this week, boosting European equities, as investors anticipated better trade ties with Washington and more economic stimulus for the coronavirus-hit U.S. economy. Trump won the battleground of Florida, but Biden voiced confidence he would win the election by taking three key Rust Belt states, although the vote-counting could stretch for hours or days there.

"One of the few things clear so far is that we are not going to see a Democrat landslide win as polls had suggested," Chris Turner, ING's global head of markets said in a note.

