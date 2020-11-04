Left Menu
Biden back as favourite to win U.S. election - Smarkets

Reuters | London | Updated: 04-11-2020 16:12 IST | Created: 04-11-2020 16:12 IST
Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden was back as favourite to win U.S. elections in online betting markets, according to Britain-based Smarkets Exchange, a reversal of fortune for President Donald Trump who was favourite overnight.

Smarkets is giving Biden a 56% chance to win the U.S. election, a massive flip from 29% an hour back.

The shift came after Biden overtook Trump in the battleground state of Wisconsin with an estimated 89% of the vote tallied so far. Trump has 49% and Biden has 49.3% of vote, according to Edison Research.

