PM Modi condoles loss of lives in godown fire in Gujarat

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday condoled the loss of lives due to a fire in a godown in Ahmedabad and said authorities are providing all possible assistance to those affected. Six people were killed and eight others injured on Wednesday when a portion of a godown of chemicals on Pirana-Piplaj Road collapsed after a powerful explosion ripped through it, officials said.

"Anguished by the loss of lives due to a fire in a godown in Ahmedabad. Condolences to the bereaved families," Prime Minister Modi tweeted. "Prayers with the injured. Authorities are providing all possible assistance to the affected," he said.