Left Menu
Development News Edition

Trump campaign will immediately seek recount in Wisconsin

"The President is well within the threshold to request a recount and we will immediately do so.” Election experts say fraud is very rare in U.S. voting. Edison Research said the margin between Trump and Democratic challenger Joe Biden in Wisconsin was less than 1 percentage point, allowing a candidate to seek a recount. The former vice president had 49.4% of the vote, while Trump had 48.8%.

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 05-11-2020 00:11 IST | Created: 04-11-2020 23:49 IST
Trump campaign will immediately seek recount in Wisconsin
US President Donald Trump (File photo) Image Credit: ANI

President Donald Trump's campaign will immediately request a recount of votes in the key battleground state of Wisconsin, even though the state's presidential election results have yet to be finalized.

"There have been reports of irregularities in several Wisconsin counties which raise serious doubts about the validity of the results," campaign manager Bill Stepien said in a statement, without providing details of any reports. "The President is well within the threshold to request a recount and we will immediately do so." Election experts say fraud is very rare in U.S. voting.

Edison Research said the margin between Trump and Democratic challenger Joe Biden in Wisconsin was less than 1 percentage point, allowing a candidate to seek a recount. It said Biden had a slight lead in the state, with 99% of the expected votes tallied so far. The former vice president had 49.4% of the vote, while Trump had 48.8%.

TRENDING

Lung damage found in COVID dead may shed light on 'long COVID' - study

Science News Roundup: Why NASA's moonshot, Boeing, Bezos and Musk have a lot riding on U.S. election; T-cell study adds to debate over duration of COVID-19 immunity and more

Pirates of the Caribbean 6 development revealed, what latest we know

Oppo K7x with Dimensity 720 SoC, 30W fast-charging launched

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Uganda COVID-19 response: Was off to a good start but reopening dwindled prospects

Uganda has shown success in using health information to enhance efficiency of disease surveillance, reporting and monitoring. The success, however, has critical challenges confronting it as the country resumes normal activities....

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Videos

Latest News

What we know about the man who killed four in Vienna shooting spree

Dressed in a black shirt and cap, with an automatic rifle, a handgun and a machete in hand, 20-year-old Kujtim Fejzulai looked into the camera for the last photo he posted of himself on Instagram before setting off on a killing spree in Vie...

Jittery public awaits fate of race in bitterly divided US

With a bitterly divided America failing to deliver a decisive result for either party, a jittery public awaited clarity Wednesday over the fate of a race that remained too early to call. Across the country, sleep-deprived voters kept TV scr...

Big Tech struggles to curb Trump misinformation amid U.S. vote count

Tech companies are trying to curb a surge in U.S. election misinformation, with President Donald Trump and his allies taking to social media to falsely claim victory and make unsupported allegations of voter fraud. Trumps allegations come a...

Cong slams BJP for youth's detention over hoisting Tricolour atop PDP office

The Jammu and Kashmir Congress accused the BJP on Wednesday of double standards on issues of nationalism and the national flag, a day after an activist was detained for attempting to hoist the Tricolour atop a PDP office here. Protests were...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020