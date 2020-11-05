Left Menu
Congress, allies questioning EVM show they have accepted defeat: Chirag Paswan

Taking a swipe at the Opposition, Lok Janshakti Party (LJP) chief Chirag Paswan on Thursday said questions being raised by Congress and Mahagathbandhan over the Electronic Voting Machine (EVM) show that they have accepted their defeat in the ensuing Bihar Assembly polls and termed it as a good sign for BJP-LJP.

LJP chief Chirag Paswan speaking to ANI on Thursday in Patna. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

Paswan's remark came in response to Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's comment that "EVM is not EVM, but MVM -- Modi Voting Machine". "Whenever Congress and Mahagathbandan raise questions on EVM then it is a good sign that they have accepted defeat. They never questioned EVM when they formed the government and never discussed it in the Vidhan Sabha. This is a good sign for BJP-LJP as the Opposition has accepted defeat and are now looking for excuses," he told ANI.

The LJP has fielded candidates in over 130 constituencies, mostly against the Janata Dal (United) in the election to 243-member Bihar Assembly. Paswan has been claiming that his party will form the government with BJP after the polls. Reacting to a senior BJP leader's reported comment that the LJP chief is in the election field with mace in the form of toys, the Paswan scion said, "I have no issues with any BJP leader because I believe it might be their voice (BJP) but the thought is from JDU specially Nitish Kumar."

"I have no issues and I am not angry with the statement. On 10 Nov it will prove who is real Hanuman. At last, this hanuman will make the BJP government in Bihar after 10 November," he added. Paswan also said that Bihar has made its mind that they want a corruption-free government.

Addressing a press conference earlier in the day, the LJP chief denied being the chief ministerial face in the elections. Bihar voted in the second phase of state assembly elections on Tuesday. Voting in the third phase will take place on November 7 and counting of votes will be held on November 10. (ANI)

