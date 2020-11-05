Fight of development vs destruction, says Nadda as Bihar campaign ends

BJP president JP Nadda assailed the opposition Mahagathbandhan on Thursday, saying the ongoing election in the state is a contest between those who work for the development and those who took the state towards "destruction". Addressing an election rally at Hayaghat here on the last day of the campaign, he attacked Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, alleging that he never realises when he starts opposing India's national interest in his quest for criticising Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Flaying the Mahagathbandhan, he said the RJD and the Congress have joined hands with the CPI(ML), whose thought itself is "destructive". He also alleged that the RJD spread anarchy in the state during its 15-year rule and it should apologise to the people of Bihar.

"This is not an election just about voting for a candidate. It's about the future of Bihar," he said. "On one side, there are those who work for development and on the other, there are those who left no stone unturned in taking Bihar towards destruction," he added Nadda said Modi has "given such a mantra of development" that even the Mahagathbandhan is "forced" to talk about development.

"Otherwise these are the people who would take Bihar toward destruction," he alleged. He also mocked RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav's promise of giving 10 lakh government jobs, saying he should first talk about the "25 lakh" people who were forced to migrate out of Bihar in the regime of his father -- Lalu Prasad.

Nadda also talked about the local agricultural produces and the famous Mithila paintings. "Eighty per cent of the country's makhana comes from Bihar and out of that, 90 per cent from just six districts of Mithilanchal. We will set a factory here and brand it. Mithila will not ask for jobs after that, it will give jobs," he said.

He also reiterated that the Modi government at the Centre has given more money to Bihar than the Rs 1.25 lakh crore he had promised during the 2015 polls. He said that under the Ujala scheme, 37 crore LED bulbs were distributed across the country, and out of that 1 crore 95 lakh were distributed in Bihar itself.

"Modi-ji has taken Bihar from the lantern era to LED era," he said. Lantern is the poll symbol of the RJD.

Addressing the second rally at Jalley, also in Darbhanga, Nadda said, "Earlier in Bihar, daughters used to drop out of schools because there was no proper arrangement for them. Nitish Kumar gave them bicycles and uniforms to go to school." "A daughter of Darbhanga is now flying a fighter plane," he said. Scripting history, Flight Lieutenant Bhawana Kanth, who is from a remote village in the district, last year became the first woman pilot of the Indian Air Force to qualify to undertake combat missions on a fighter jet.

He said that 15 years ago, during the RJD regime, "kidnapping industry" thrived here. "But now you have to decide the future of yourself, your children and Bihar," he said.

Electioneering for the third and final phase of poll for 78 seats of the 243-member Bihar assembly ended Thursday evening. The polling will take place on November 7 and votes will be counted on November 10.