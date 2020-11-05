Left Menu
Development News Edition

ECI had to add 'safe election' while conducting polls during pandemic: CEC

Addressing the delegates and two international bodies, Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Sunil Arora on Thursday stated that while conducting Bihar Assembly polls, the Election Commission of India (ECI) had to add a major facet called "safe election".

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 05-11-2020 18:22 IST | Created: 05-11-2020 18:22 IST
ECI had to add 'safe election' while conducting polls during pandemic: CEC
CEC Sunil Arora speaking on Thursday. Photo/ANI. Image Credit: ANI

By Ambuj Pandey Addressing the delegates and two international bodies, Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Sunil Arora on Thursday stated that while conducting Bihar Assembly polls, the Election Commission of India (ECI) had to add a major facet called "safe election".

"We had to add a major facet of a safe election this time. This year (due to the pandemic) the task was more challenging. Our officers went to Bihar for preview meetings. Then Commission went to Bihar and had a non-virtual meeting with the representatives of political parties, with district machinery, senior officials and others too," Arora said. As per the data available so far, the percentage of voter turnout in Bihar Assembly elections (till the second phase) is higher compared to that of the 2015 Assembly election and the Lok Sabha elections in the state.

He mentioned that although elections conducted before pandemic had words like robust, free and fair, however amid pandemic "the word virtual is a new addition to the vocabulary of elections." Almost 60 countries postponed their election due to the COVID-19 scenario, however, later they started holding them.

"We had to create 33 thousand more polling stations in order to bring down the number of voters from 1,500 to 1000. It meant much more manpower and arrangements. Other steps such as facilities like 80 plus citizens being able to vote from their homes were also initiated," he said. The ECI chief expressed his gratitude toward the security forces "for staying up to the occasion."

The Election Commission of India is organising an International Virtual Election Visitors Programme 2020 (IEVP) for foreign Election Management Bodies (EMBs)/Organisations from November 5-7 2020, in the context of the ongoing Bihar Legislative Assembly Elections. The program for IEVP 2020 comprises of an online briefing session today which would provide the participants an overview of the large canvas of the Indian electoral process, the new initiatives taken by ECI on voter facilitation, transparency, and accessibility of the electoral system, and ECI's response to the changing needs of training and capacity building.

The participants would be invited on the last day for a virtual tour of polling stations in Bihar amplified by exclusive footage, a walkthrough of the electoral process, and various arrangements at the polling station for a free, fair, participative, and safe election. (ANI)

TRENDING

Pirates of the Caribbean 6 development revealed, what latest we know

Science News Roundup: Why NASA's moonshot, Boeing, Bezos and Musk have a lot riding on U.S. election; T-cell study adds to debate over duration of COVID-19 immunity and more

COVID-19 lung damage caused by persistence of 'abnormal cells', say scientists

Lung damage found in COVID dead may shed light on 'long COVID' - study

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Uganda COVID-19 response: Was off to a good start but reopening dwindled prospects

Uganda has shown success in using health information to enhance efficiency of disease surveillance, reporting and monitoring. The success, however, has critical challenges confronting it as the country resumes normal activities....

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

UGC notifies guidelines for reopening of universities, colleges

The University Grants Commission UGC on Thursday notified guidelines for reopening of universities and colleges across the country which have been closed since March in view of the COVID-19 pandemic. For central universities and other centr...

Ruth Wilson says she left 'The Affair' as she 'didn't feel safe'

Breaking her silence over her exit from The Affair, actor Ruth Wilson has said she decided to leave the television drama because there were things she didnt feel safe about. The Showtime series, which ran for five seasons, explored the emot...

HPCL shares zoom nearly 10 pc after Q2 earnings

Shares of Hindustan Petroleum Corp Ltd HPCL zoomed nearly 10 per cent on Thursday after the firm reported more than doubling of its second quarter net profit. The stock jumped 9.91 per cent to close at Rs 205.25 on the BSE. During the day, ...

Don't vote for those who won't come to seek blessings again: Chirag Paswan

By Sahil Pandey Lok Janshakti Party chief Chirag Paswan on Thursday reacted to Nitish Kumars statement that Bihar election 2020 is his last election, and urged the voters not to vote for those who will not come to ask for blessings again.Sa...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020