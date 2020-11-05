Left Menu
Results in Pennsylvania (20 electoral votes), Georgia (16), North Carolina (15), Arizona (11) and Nevada (6) remained uncertain as of Thursday morning, according to Edison Research. ARIZONA Biden led by 2.4 percentage points as of Thursday morning, or more than 68,000 votes, with about 14% of the vote left to be counted. More results from densely populated Maricopa County, which includes Phoenix, were not expected until 7 p.m. local time (9 p.m. EST, 0200 Friday GMT), the county elections department said.

TIMELINE-Which states could tip U.S. election and when will they report results?
The outcome of the U.S. presidential election hung in the balance on Thursday as five swing states continued to count their ballots. To capture the White House, a candidate must amass at least 270 votes in the Electoral College.

Edison Research gave Democratic challenger Biden a 243 against 213 lead over Republican President Donald Trump in Electoral College votes. Other networks said Biden had won Wisconsin, which would give him another 10 votes. Results in Pennsylvania (20 electoral votes), Georgia (16), North Carolina (15), Arizona (11) and Nevada (6) remained uncertain as of Thursday morning, according to Edison Research.

ARIZONA Biden led by 2.4 percentage points as of Thursday morning, or more than 68,000 votes, with about 14% of the vote left to be counted.

More results from densely populated Maricopa County, which includes Phoenix, were not expected until 7 p.m. local time (9 p.m. EST, 0200 Friday GMT), the county elections department said. There were at least 275,000 in the county left to be counted, the elections department said. Biden was leading by 4 percentage points in the votes counted so far, indicating Biden was in a strong position to maintain his lead.

GEORGIA Trump held onto to a lead of 0.4 percentage points, or 18,540 votes, with 4% percent of the vote left to be counted.

Results could be expected by noon EST (1700 GMT), Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger told WSB-TV. NEVADA

Biden led Trump by 7,647 votes, or 0.6 percentage points, with about 14% of the vote left to be counted. An update was expected around 9 a.m. PST (noon EST, 1700 GMT), Nevada Secretary of State Barbara Cegavske said.

All properly received ballots will be counted for up to nine days after the election, but the exact number left to be counted was unknown, Cegavske said. The outstanding votes are mail-in ballots and those cast by voters who registered to vote at polling place on Election Day, she said.

NORTH CAROLINA Trump led by more than 76,000 votes, or 1.4 points, with about 5% of the vote uncounted.

State officials have said a full result would not be known until next week. The state allows mail-in ballots postmarked by Tuesday to be counted if they are received by Nov. 12. PENNSYLVANIA

Trump led by 2.1 percentage points, or more than 135,000 votes, with 11% of the vote outstanding. A final count may not be available until at least Friday as Pennsylvania can accept mailed-in ballots up to three days after the election if they were postmarked by Tuesday.

More than 763,000 mail-in votes had yet to be counted as of the last report from the state website on Wednesday night, giving Biden a chance to catch Trump if enough of them were from Democratically friendly areas such as Philadelphia, where Biden was winning around 80% of the vote. Philadelphia County reported more than 252,000 ballots were cast by mail but did say how many remained to be counted.

