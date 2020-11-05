Left Menu
Development News Edition

Trump’s voter fraud claims 'baseless allegations': OSCE

The observers from the Organization for Security and co-operation in Europe (OSCE), of which the United States is a member, said in a preliminary report on Wednesday that the November 3 general elections were competitive and well managed despite legal uncertainties and logistical challenges. The report said uncertainty caused by late legal challenges and evidence-deficient claim about election fraud created confusion and concern among election officials and voters.

PTI | Washington DC | Updated: 05-11-2020 20:54 IST | Created: 05-11-2020 20:34 IST
Trump’s voter fraud claims 'baseless allegations': OSCE
Representative image Image Credit: Wikimedia

A team of international observers has described US President Donald Trump's claims of voter fraud as "baseless allegations", asserting that such remarks harm public trust in democratic institutions. The observers from the Organization for Security and co-operation in Europe (OSCE), of which the United States is a member, said in a preliminary report on Wednesday that the November 3 general elections were competitive and well managed despite legal uncertainties and logistical challenges.

The report said uncertainty caused by late legal challenges and evidence-deficient claim about election fraud created confusion and concern among election officials and voters. "Counting and tabulation are ongoing and should continue in accordance with the law and OSCE commitments. Baseless allegations of systematic deficiencies, notably by the incumbent president, including on election night, harm public trust in democratic institutions," the report said.

"Despite numerous public statements by the incumbent President over the integrity of postal voting, the number and scale of alleged and reported cases of fraud associated with absentee ballots remained negligible," it said. President Trump on Wednesday claimed "fraud" in the counting of votes and said he would approach the Supreme Court to stop it.

Trump called the election "a fraud on the American public", without citing any evidence of fraud in the electoral process. The OSCE is the world's largest security-oriented intergovernmental organisation. Its mandate includes issues such as arms control, promotion of human rights, freedom of the press, and fair elections.

The Vienna-based organisation praised the media for providing "comprehensive coverage" of the campaign and making efforts to give accurate information on the organisation of elections. "Arrangements put in place by the election administrators, including for early and postal voting, together with committed civic engagement, allowed for high voter participation despite challenges posed by COVID-19 pandemic," it said.

The OSCE sent a team of 102 observers to oversee the voting process in the United States, at the invitation of the US authorities. It will publish a final assessment after the conclusion of the electoral process, CNN reported.

TRENDING

Pirates of the Caribbean 6 development revealed, what latest we know

Science News Roundup: Why NASA's moonshot, Boeing, Bezos and Musk have a lot riding on U.S. election; T-cell study adds to debate over duration of COVID-19 immunity and more

COVID-19 lung damage caused by persistence of 'abnormal cells', say scientists

Lung damage found in COVID dead may shed light on 'long COVID' - study

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Uganda COVID-19 response: Was off to a good start but reopening dwindled prospects

Uganda has shown success in using health information to enhance efficiency of disease surveillance, reporting and monitoring. The success, however, has critical challenges confronting it as the country resumes normal activities....

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Soccer-UEFA says testing makes soccer among safest environments in the world

UEFA has overseen 61,859 COVID-19 tests since August, allowing more than 500 European matches to be played and making soccer one of the safest environments in the world, it said on Thursday. The European soccer body, which has been criticis...

New York Times warns of easing growth after news storm boosts results

The New York Times warned on Thursday its robust digital growth may not be sustainable going ahead, easing expectations after reporting a strong quarter that benefited from a news coverage storm around the COVID-19 pandemic and the U.S. ele...

Greater Noida double murder: Residential society's security agency may lose license

The Gautam Buddh Nagar police on Thursday recommended license cancellation of a private security agency which guards a residential society in Greater Noida where a married couple was killed inside their flat a day ago, officials said. Addit...

Italy posts daily record of 34,505 new coronavirus cases as deaths surge

Italy has registered 34,505 new coronavirus infections over the past 24 hours, the health ministry said on Thursday, its highest ever daily tally and up from 30,550 on Wednesday. The ministry also reported 445 COVID-related deaths, up from ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020