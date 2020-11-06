Congress' apprehensions baseless, Kamal Nath govt also elected through EVMs: Tulsi Silawat
Sanwer BJP candidate Tulsi Silawat termed apprehensions raised by Congress regarding the Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) as "baseless", stating that the opposition party did not level such allegations when former chief minister Kamal Nath-led government was elected through the EVMs.ANI | Indore (Madhya Pradesh) | Updated: 06-11-2020 09:58 IST | Created: 06-11-2020 09:58 IST
Sanwer BJP candidate Tulsi Silawat termed apprehensions raised by Congress regarding the Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) as "baseless", stating that the opposition party did not level such allegations when former chief minister Kamal Nath-led government was elected through the EVMs. "Congress has nothing to say now, the entire nation is standing with Prime Minister Narendra Modi and they believe in him. I have no doubt that the elections were conducted fairly," said Silawat on Thursday while responding to the questions raised by Congress leaders, Rahul Gandhi and Digvijaya Singh's regarding EVMs amid by-polls in Madhya Pradesh.
"These allegations are baseless. When their government (Kamal Nath-led Government) was elected through EVMs, they never raised any allegations," he added. Digvijaya Singh had earlier tweeted: "In the technological age, developed countries do not trust EVMs, but elections in India and some smaller countries are held by EVMs. Why do developed countries not use EVMs? Because they do not trust EVM. Why? Because the one that has the chip can be hacked."
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday had termed the EVM as Modi Voting Machine (MVM). Madhya Pradesh recorded 57.09 per cent polling till 5 pm for assembly by-election on 28 seats on Tuesday.
The highest voter turnout in the state was witnessed on Agar seat (80.46 per cent) while the lowest is in Sumaoli (41.79 per cent), as per the data provided by the Election Commission. The results are scheduled to be declared on November 10. (ANI)
