Left Menu
Development News Edition

Congress' apprehensions baseless, Kamal Nath govt also elected through EVMs: Tulsi Silawat

Sanwer BJP candidate Tulsi Silawat termed apprehensions raised by Congress regarding the Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) as "baseless", stating that the opposition party did not level such allegations when former chief minister Kamal Nath-led government was elected through the EVMs.

ANI | Indore (Madhya Pradesh) | Updated: 06-11-2020 09:58 IST | Created: 06-11-2020 09:58 IST
Congress' apprehensions baseless, Kamal Nath govt also elected through EVMs: Tulsi Silawat
BJP leader tulsi Silawat speaking to ANI in Indore on Thursday. [Photo/ANI]. Image Credit: ANI

Sanwer BJP candidate Tulsi Silawat termed apprehensions raised by Congress regarding the Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) as "baseless", stating that the opposition party did not level such allegations when former chief minister Kamal Nath-led government was elected through the EVMs. "Congress has nothing to say now, the entire nation is standing with Prime Minister Narendra Modi and they believe in him. I have no doubt that the elections were conducted fairly," said Silawat on Thursday while responding to the questions raised by Congress leaders, Rahul Gandhi and Digvijaya Singh's regarding EVMs amid by-polls in Madhya Pradesh.

"These allegations are baseless. When their government (Kamal Nath-led Government) was elected through EVMs, they never raised any allegations," he added. Digvijaya Singh had earlier tweeted: "In the technological age, developed countries do not trust EVMs, but elections in India and some smaller countries are held by EVMs. Why do developed countries not use EVMs? Because they do not trust EVM. Why? Because the one that has the chip can be hacked."

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday had termed the EVM as Modi Voting Machine (MVM). Madhya Pradesh recorded 57.09 per cent polling till 5 pm for assembly by-election on 28 seats on Tuesday.

The highest voter turnout in the state was witnessed on Agar seat (80.46 per cent) while the lowest is in Sumaoli (41.79 per cent), as per the data provided by the Election Commission. The results are scheduled to be declared on November 10. (ANI)

TRENDING

Man held for downloading videos of coaching centres, selling them at discounted rates

Science News Roundup: Lung damage found in COVID dead; NYC first responders have high COVID-19 rate and more

The Sims 5: Image leaked online, know more including its possible features

Calcutta HC bans firecrackers on Kali Puja

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Uganda COVID-19 response: Was off to a good start but reopening dwindled prospects

Uganda has shown success in using health information to enhance efficiency of disease surveillance, reporting and monitoring. The success, however, has critical challenges confronting it as the country resumes normal activities....

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Our execution in death overs was miles off: Ponting

Delhi Capitals head coach Ricky Ponting lamented that his bowlers were miles off in the death overs against Mumbai Indians in Qualifier 1 and they will have to dig deep as a team to make the IPL final. Delhi will get another shot at ma...

Congress' apprehensions baseless, Kamal Nath govt also elected through EVMs: Tulsi Silawat

Sanwer BJP candidate Tulsi Silawat termed apprehensions raised by Congress regarding the Electronic Voting Machines EVMs as baseless, stating that the opposition party did not level such allegations when former chief minister Kamal Nath-led...

iOS 14.2 / iPadOS 14.2 update brings 100 new emoji, wallpapers and bug fixes

Apple has started rolling out the iOS 14.2 and iPadOS 14.2 update that brings 100 new emoji, eight new wallpapers and several other enhancements and bug fixes for supported Apple devices.The latest over-the-air OTA update also adds support ...

Fuji Xerox changing name to FUJIFILM Business Innovation from April 2021

Fuji Xerox New Zealand FXNZ announced today that it is changing its name to FUJIFILM Business Innovation New Zealand Ltd from April 2021. Other Fuji Xerox affiliates and sales companies across the Asia Pacific including Japan will also chan...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020