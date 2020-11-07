Left Menu
Development News Edition

Segregate, secure mail-in ballots received after 8 pm on polling day: SC to Pennsylvania

The US Supreme Court has asked elections officials in Pennsylvania to segregated and secure the mail-in ballots received after 8 pm on Election Day. If required, those ballots be counted separately, Supreme Court Justice Samuel A Alito Jr said in his order on Friday night, acting on a petition filed by the Pennsylvania Chapter of the Republican party. Pennsylvania, which has 20 electoral college votes, has emerged as the key to the re-election efforts of incumbent President Donald Trump.

PTI | Washington DC | Updated: 07-11-2020 08:39 IST | Created: 07-11-2020 08:39 IST
Segregate, secure mail-in ballots received after 8 pm on polling day: SC to Pennsylvania

The US Supreme Court has asked elections officials in Pennsylvania to segregated and secure the mail-in ballots received after 8 pm on Election Day. If required, those ballots be counted separately, Supreme Court Justice Samuel A Alito Jr said in his order on Friday night, acting on a petition filed by the Pennsylvania Chapter of the Republican party.

Pennsylvania, which has 20 electoral college votes, has emerged as the key to the re-election efforts of incumbent President Donald Trump. The president was leading in the state with significant margin, but is now trailing behind by about 20,000 votes, mainly after the counting of mail-in-ballots started. The Trump campaign has alleged that a significant number of mail-in ballots arrived after the 8 pm deadline of closing of polls on November 3. Trump has demanded that these ballots not be counted. He opposed an earlier ruling by Pennsylvania's apex court that had ruled that ballots sent before Election Day can be counted if they arrive up to three days after November 3.

The Supreme Court had refused to intervene on two previous occasion. Late Friday night, acting on an emergency petition by GOP Pennsylvania, Justice Alito has sought response from the Secretary of State Pennsylvania by Saturday afternoon. Judge Alito also directed the state officials to segregate and secure all the ballots that were received after 8 pm on November 3. In case they were counted, they should be counted separately.

The Republican Party and the Trump campaign have filed multiple lawsuits in various courts in soke of the key battleground states like Pennsylvania, Michigan, Georgia and Nevada and has demanded recounting of votes in Wisconsin. Trump has threatened to take the legal battle up to the Supreme Court. He has accused the opposition Democrats of massive voters fraud and electoral malpractice. The Biden campaign and the Democrats have denied all those allegations.

TRENDING

Future of Sherlock Season 5, Louise Brealey’s opinion on her & Una Stubbs’ returning

Payments on WhatsApp now available for Android and iOS users in India

iOS 14.2 / iPadOS 14.2 update brings 100 new emoji, wallpapers and bug fixes

Health News Roundup: U.S. government looking into Pfizer's operations in China; British police arrest 104 Londoners for breach of lockdown restrictions and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Uganda COVID-19 response: Was off to a good start but reopening dwindled prospects

Uganda has shown success in using health information to enhance efficiency of disease surveillance, reporting and monitoring. The success, however, has critical challenges confronting it as the country resumes normal activities....

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

We will overcome this virus: UK PM hails victory of good over evil Diwali spirit

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson hailed the Diwali spirit of the victory of light over darkness and good over evil as he delivered a message of optimism about overcoming the coronavirus pandemic for a first-of-its-kind virtual Diwali festiva...

WRAPUP 16-Biden lead widens in U.S. election, but no victory call yet

Democrat Joe Biden moved closer to winning the White House on Friday as he expanded his lead over President Donald Trump in battleground states, but television networks held off from declaring him the victor as officials continued to count ...

Segregate, secure mail-in ballots received after 8 pm on polling day: SC to Pennsylvania

The US Supreme Court has asked elections officials in Pennsylvania to segregated and secure the mail-in ballots received after 8 pm on Election Day. If required, those ballots be counted separately, Supreme Court Justice Samuel A Alito Jr s...

Some Americans dance, others wield guns at vote-counting sites as Biden's lead widens

Joe Biden supporters danced in Philadelphias streets on Friday, while armed backers of President Donald Trump in Phoenix shouted, Stop the steal as a third day of post-election ballot counting brought the Democratic former vice president cl...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020