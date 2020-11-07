Canadian PM Trudeau congratulates Joe Biden on winning U.S. election

Canadian PM Trudeau congratulates Joe Biden on winning U.S. electionReuters | Ottawa | Updated: 07-11-2020 23:01 IST | Created: 07-11-2020 22:56 IST
Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau on Saturday congratulated Democrat Joe Biden on winning the U.S. Presidential election, saying he looked forward to tackling "the world's greatest challenges" with the new administration.
In a statement, Trudeau said he would work with the United States to "advance peace and inclusion, economic prosperity, and climate action around the world". Trudeau made no mention of current U.S. President Donald Trump, with whom he had an often troubled relationship.
