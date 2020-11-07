Left Menu
Development News Edition

'Bye Trump': Asylum seekers stranded in Mexico celebrate Biden victory

It has been a tense week in the tent city, the largest of the makeshift encampments that sprung up in Mexican border towns after the Trump administration returned at least 66,000 asylum seekers to Mexico while their claims snaked through U.S. courts. Dozens spent the election night singing hymns, praying for a Biden victory.

Reuters | Updated: 07-11-2020 23:31 IST | Created: 07-11-2020 23:25 IST
'Bye Trump': Asylum seekers stranded in Mexico celebrate Biden victory
Under Trump, U.S. law has been progressively tightened to the point that it is now all but impossible to apply for asylum along the U.S. southern border. Image Credit: ANI

The shiny silver balloons appeared in the squalid refugee camp in the Mexican border city of Matamoros on Friday afternoon, as former vice president Joe Biden appeared poised for victory in the U.S. presidential election against incumbent Donald Trump.

"Bye Trump," the balloons read in all capital letters. By Saturday morning, shouts of joy began to ring out in the camp where hundreds of asylum seekers have been stuck just across the river from Brownsville, Texas, under President Trump's hardline immigration policies.

"We're all going to celebrate today!" said Dairon Elizondo, a Cuban asylum seeker who works as a doctor in the Matamoros camp. "Everyone is so happy." Biden was declared victor of the U.S. presidential election by several major television networks on Saturday, even as Trump filed lawsuits, alleging fraud without providing evidence, and said the race was "far from over."

Under Trump, U.S. law has been progressively tightened to the point that it is now all but impossible to apply for asylum along the U.S. southern border. It has been a tense week in the tent city, the largest of the makeshift encampments that sprung up in Mexican border towns after the Trump administration returned at least 66,000 asylum seekers to Mexico while their claims snaked through U.S. courts.

Dozens spent the election night singing hymns, praying for a Biden victory. Others posed outside their tents with "Vote Biden-Harris" signs, although they could not vote in the Nov.3 election that camp members said would determine their future. The ensuing days brought fitful and sleepless nights to many, said Oscar Borjas, a Honduran asylum seeker, who recalled rising repeatedly throughout the night on Thursday to scour the internet for updates about the ballot count in Nevada.

The Matamoros camp, a sprawling and unsanitary makeshift encampment at the United States' doorstep, has become a symbol of the Trump administration's crackdown on immigration. At its peak, it housed up to 3,000 asylum seekers. Borjas estimates it now has about 800 left after hundreds gave up waiting in the dangerous border city, where human rights groups have documented asylum seekers being kidnapped and extorted and returned to their home countries.

REMAIN IN MEXICO?

Biden has promised to end the "Remain in Mexico" policy, officially called Migrant Protection Protocols, or MPP, although there are few details so far on how he will go about it.

Still, Borjas does not think the camp will be dismantled anytime soon. Even with Biden taking over, he estimates it could be at least another year until he and other asylum seekers could enter the United States while pursuing their claims, as was the pre-Trump administration policy. "But it doesn't matter," he said. "The main thing is that we can't return to our countries."

Borjas said he fled Honduras after surviving threats and an assassination attempt linked to his political organizing against the ruling party. Reuters could not independently verify that. The Trump administration has enacted a series of overlapping policies and restrictions that immigration experts say will be difficult for Biden to untangle.

But for now, asylum seekers are thrilled that the Trump era has seemingly come to an end. "Our hope is that migratory laws will change to be more pro-migration," said Elisondo. "For everyone," he added.

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 995 delayed, more fiery battles with multiple deaths, what more we know

Prabhu asks agri min to set up research project for bamboo sector development

Odd News Roundup: Bionic gloves help keep the music playing for Brazilian pianist; Doctor's self-funded test lab leads way in Somalia's COVID fight and more

The Dragon Prince Season 4: 9 episodes ordered, Wonderstorm is working on video game

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Uganda COVID-19 response: Was off to a good start but reopening dwindled prospects

Uganda has shown success in using health information to enhance efficiency of disease surveillance, reporting and monitoring. The success, however, has critical challenges confronting it as the country resumes normal activities....

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Rescue teams inch toward storm-wrecked Guatemalan village, dozens missing

Rescue workers on Saturday struggled over treacherous roads buried in mud and rubble to a remote mountain village in Guatemala swamped by a devastating storm that has killed dozens of people across Central America and southern Mexico.Storm ...

Kamala Harris becomes first Black woman to be elected as US Vice President

Kamala Harris, the daughter of an Indian immigrant from Chennai, on Saturday created history by becoming the first Black American woman to be elected as the countrys Vice President. While Indian-origin politicians have been elected as heads...

Joe Biden changes his Twitter profile from Senator to 'President-Elect'

Democrat Joe Biden changed his Twitter profile to President-elect on Saturday, minutes after Americas major media outlets declared him as the winner of the November 3 election. President-Elect, husband to DrBiden, proud father grandfather....

Biden win seen as green light for women's reproductive rights

Democrat Joe Biden as U.S. president will bring sweeping changes to womens reproductive rights globally, starting with overturning a U.S. policy banning government-funded aid groups from mentioning abortion, according to campaign groups.The...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020