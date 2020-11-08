Prez, PM, Sonia congratulate Biden, Harris on US poll win

President Ram Nath Kovind, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Congress leader Sonia Gandhi along with other Indian leaders congratulated Joe Biden on his US presidential poll win and said they look forward to the strengthening of Indo-US ties going forward. They also congratulated Senator Kamala Harris for becoming the first-ever woman vice president-elect of the United States. She will also be the first Indian-origin and first African-American vice president of the country.

"My sincere felicitations to Joseph R. Biden on his election as President of the United States of America and @KamalaHarris, as Vice President," President Kovind tweeted. He wished Biden a successful tenure and said he looks forward to working with Biden to further strengthen India-US relations.

Prime Minister Modi also congratulated Biden and Harris and vowed to deepen Indo-US ties. "Congratulations @JoeBiden on your spectacular victory! As the VP, your contribution to strengthening Indo-US relations was critical and invaluable," Modi tweeted. "I look forward to working closely together once again to take India-US relations to greater heights," he said.

In another tweet, Modi congratulated Harris, saying her success was pathbreaking, and a matter of immense pride not just for her "chittis, but also for all Indian-Americans". "I am confident that the vibrant India-US ties will get even stronger with your support and leadership," he said. Congress president Sonia Gandhi congratulated Biden for winning the US presidential election, saying India looked forward to a close partnership beneficial to peace and development.

In a statement late in the night, Sonia Gandhi also extended warm greetings to vice president-elect Kamala Harris. Under the "wise and mature" leadership of Biden and Harris, Sonia Gandhi said, "India looks forward to a close partnership that will be beneficial to peace and development in our region and around the world".

Congress leader and former party chief Rahul Gandhi also congratulated Biden for winning the US presidential election on Saturday, hoping that the Democrat would unite the US and provide direction to it. "Congratulations to President-elect Joe Biden. I'm confident that he will unite America and provide it with a strong sense of direction," Rahul Gandhi tweeted.

"Congratulations, Vice-President-elect @KamalaHarris! It makes us proud that the first woman to serve as Vice President of the USA traces her roots to India," he said Biden defeated incumbent Republican US President Donald Trump in the closely-fought presidential election, according to the American media..