Left Menu
Development News Edition

Erdogan tells Putin that Armenia must negotiate in Nagorno-Karabakh conflict -Turkish presidency

Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan told Russian leader Vladimir Putin on Saturday that Armenia must be convinced to negotiate in the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict with Azerbaijan and called for a peaceful resolution, the Turkish Presidency said. Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu also held a phone call with his Russian counterpart Sergei Lavrov, the Turkish foreign ministry said.

Reuters | Ankara | Updated: 08-11-2020 01:24 IST | Created: 08-11-2020 01:21 IST
Erdogan tells Putin that Armenia must negotiate in Nagorno-Karabakh conflict -Turkish presidency
In a statement, the presidency said Erdogan told Putin that Armenia must withdraw from Azeri lands it is occupying and "stated the Armenian leadership must be convinced to sit down at the negotiating table". Image Credit: ANI

Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan told Russian leader Vladimir Putin on Saturday that Armenia must be convinced to negotiate in the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict with Azerbaijan and called for a peaceful resolution, the Turkish Presidency said. At least 1,000 people have died in nearly six weeks of fighting in and around Nagorno-Karabakh, a mountainous enclave internationally recognised as part of Azerbaijan but populated and controlled by ethnic Armenians. Erdogan has previously said Turkey and Russia could work together to solve the conflict.

In a statement, the presidency said Erdogan told Putin that Armenia must withdraw from Azeri lands it is occupying and "stated the Armenian leadership must be convinced to sit down at the negotiating table". Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu also held a phone call with his Russian counterpart Sergei Lavrov, the Turkish foreign ministry said.

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 995 delayed, more fiery battles with multiple deaths, what more we know

Prabhu asks agri min to set up research project for bamboo sector development

Odd News Roundup: Bionic gloves help keep the music playing for Brazilian pianist; Doctor's self-funded test lab leads way in Somalia's COVID fight and more

The Dragon Prince Season 4: 9 episodes ordered, Wonderstorm is working on video game

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Uganda COVID-19 response: Was off to a good start but reopening dwindled prospects

Uganda has shown success in using health information to enhance efficiency of disease surveillance, reporting and monitoring. The success, however, has critical challenges confronting it as the country resumes normal activities....

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Celebrations erupt in major U.S. cities after Biden election win

Joe Bidens supporters banged pots, honked their car horns and set off fireworks across U.S. cities on Saturday after the Democratic presidential nominee won the White House in a narrow victory over Republican President Donald Trump. Minutes...

28-yr-old killed in brawl after man urinates in front of grocery shop

A 28-year-old man died and several others were injured in a scuffle that broke out after one of them urinated in front of a grocery shop in southeast Delhi, police said Saturday. The deceased has been identified as Amandeep Singh, who earli...

Biden's trade policy will take aim at China, embrace allies

President-elect Joe Biden has pledged to work more closely with U.S. allies in confronting China on trade and is seen as unlikely to roll back his predecessors tariffs on imported steel, aluminium, Chinese and European goods any time soon.I...

Joe Biden elected US President; Kamala Harris becomes vice-president

Joe Biden, who triumphed over incumbent US President Donald Trump in a divisive, bitter and closely-fought presidential election, appealed to fellow Americans on Saturday that it is time to put the anger and the harsh rhetoric behind and co...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020