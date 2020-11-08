Naidu greets Biden, Harris on 'remarkable' win in US polls
Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu on Sunday extended greetings to US president-elect Joe Biden and vice president-elect Kamala Harris on their "remarkable" victory in the elections, expressing confidence that Indo-American relationship will become stronger in the coming years. Biden defeated incumbent Republican US President Donald Trump in the closely-fought presidential election, according to the American media.
"My greetings & best wishes to the President-elect, Mr @JoeBiden and the Vice-President-elect, Ms. @KamalaHarris of the USA on their remarkable victory in elections," the Vice President Secretariat tweeted quoting Naidu. The vice president said he is confident that Indo-American relationship will become stronger in the coming years "as both our nations, with shared democratic values, strive to make the world more peaceful and prosperous".
