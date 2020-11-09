Ex-Minister remanded in 14 days judicial custody

Hubballi, Nov 9 (PTI): A Special CBI Court on Monday remanded former Karnataka Minister Vinay Kulkarni in 14 days judicial custody. Kulkarni was arrested by the CBI in connection with the murder of Yogeesh Gouda Goudar, a BJP District Panchayat member, on June 15, 2016 by unidentified men in his gym.

Kulkarni was Mines and Geology Minister in the Siddaramaiah-led Congress government when the incident took place. Hearing the matter through video conference, the court ordered 14 days judicial custody till November 23.

The CBI had arrested Kulkarni after interrogating him on November 5..