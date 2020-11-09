Ex-Minister remanded in 14 days judicial custody
Hubballi, Nov 9 (PTI): A Special CBI Court on Monday remanded former Karnataka Minister Vinay Kulkarni in 14 days judicial custody. Hearing the matter through video conference, the court ordered 14 days judicial custody till November 23. The CBI had arrested Kulkarni after interrogating him on November 5..PTI | Hubballi | Updated: 09-11-2020 16:56 IST | Created: 09-11-2020 16:56 IST
Hubballi, Nov 9 (PTI): A Special CBI Court on Monday remanded former Karnataka Minister Vinay Kulkarni in 14 days judicial custody. Kulkarni was arrested by the CBI in connection with the murder of Yogeesh Gouda Goudar, a BJP District Panchayat member, on June 15, 2016 by unidentified men in his gym.
Kulkarni was Mines and Geology Minister in the Siddaramaiah-led Congress government when the incident took place. Hearing the matter through video conference, the court ordered 14 days judicial custody till November 23.
The CBI had arrested Kulkarni after interrogating him on November 5..
- READ MORE ON:
- Karnataka
- Vinay Kulkarni
- Kulkarni
- Yogeesh Gouda Goudar
ALSO READ
Excessive fog affecting pigeon pea crop in Karnataka's Kalaburagi
Karnataka reports 4,439 new COVID-19 cases
Heavy rain lashes Shivamogga city in Karnataka
SC asks Karnataka HC to decide CCI plea for vacating stay on probe against e-com firms
Siddaramaiah demands special assembly session to discuss consequences of floods in Karnataka