Cong takes out tractor rally in Jammu against farm laws, new land legislations

Congress took out a tractor rally in Jammu on Monday to protest the new land laws in the Union Territory and the three Central farm reform laws, which the party claimed were against their overall economic interests and independence of farmers.

PTI | Jammu | Updated: 09-11-2020 22:19 IST | Created: 09-11-2020 22:19 IST
Congress took out a tractor rally in Jammu on Monday to protest the new land laws in the Union Territory and the three Central farm reform laws, which the party claimed were against their overall economic interests and independence of farmers. Led by Congress' in-charge of Jammu and Kashmir affairs Rajni Patil and J-K Congress President G A Mir, the party took out the rally from Gardi Garh to R S Pura.

Launching a frontal attack on the Narendra Modi-led BJP government, Patil said, "Farmers all over the country were agitating against the new farm laws as they have been pushed to the wall by the BJP-led NDA government by enacting new farm laws which are against the overall economic interests and independence of the farmers." "The farmers were promised double income by 2022. Instead, got a big shock. These laws will break the backbone of already distressed farming community. Approximately 62 crores farmers are up in arms against legislations which will drive them from farm owners to farm labours in the hands of rich and capitalists." She said the farmers are the backbone of our rural economy. About the abrogation of Article 370 provisions on August 5, 2020, Patil said the people of Jammu and Kashmir were already highly annoyed due to "unilateral, arbitrary and unconstitutional decisions of Centre".

"Almost the entire population seeks restoration of full statehood to Jammu and Kashmir, at the earliest without any further delay. The Congress as well as majority of the other political, social cultural and linguistic organizations have been seeking constitutional safeguards and guarantees for the protection of rights to jobs and land for the residents of Jammu and Kashmir," she added. The recent changes in the land laws opening the sale of land to people from outside Jammu and Kashmir caused great resentment and anger among a vast majority of the population, she added.

Jammu and Kashmir Congress chief G A Mir said the people of Jammu and Kashmir have been undergoing tremendous economic distress due to "prolonged and stepped up militant activities, increased Pakistani shellings on the borders and the political unrest and uncertainties." PTI AB NSD NSD.

