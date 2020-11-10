Left Menu
Development News Edition

Baroda bypoll: BJP's Yogeshwar Dutt trailing

Indian National Lok Dal nominee Joginder Singh Malik polled 3,548 votes while Loktantra Suarkasha Party candidate Raj Kumar Saini got 3,241 votes. The counting of votes for the bypoll to the Baroda assembly seat began at 8 am on Tuesday.

PTI | Chandigarh | Updated: 10-11-2020 13:38 IST | Created: 10-11-2020 13:38 IST
Baroda bypoll: BJP's Yogeshwar Dutt trailing

BJP candidate and Olympian wrestler Yogeshwar Dutt is trailing by a margin of 10,330 votes from the Baroda Assembly seat in Haryana after eleven rounds of counting, as per the Election Commission data. Congress candidate Indu Raj Narwal has continued to maintain a lead over Dutt, his nearest rival, as per initial trends.

After the completion of eleven rounds of counting, Narwal polled 35,301 votes while Dutt got 24,971 votes. Indian National Lok Dal nominee Joginder Singh Malik polled 3,548 votes while Loktantra Suarkasha Party candidate Raj Kumar Saini got 3,241 votes.

The counting of votes for the bypoll to the Baroda assembly seat began at 8 am on Tuesday. There will be 20 rounds of counting. Three-tier security has been provided at the counting centre at Mohana in Sonipat, according to officials.

The polling on November 3 for the Baroda assembly seat had recorded an overall turnout of 68.57 per cent, sealing the fate of 14 candidates. The Baroda assembly seat fell vacant in April following the death of Congress MLA Shri Krishan Hooda, who had won it thrice consecutively in the 2009, 2014 and 2019 assembly polls.

The Baroda bypoll is being seen as a direct contest between the ruling BJP and the Congress. The ruling BJP would like to register a victory from the Baroda seat which it never won while the Congress would like to retain it. The Baroda bypoll is also a battle of prestige for former chief minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda as this Jat-dominated constituency lies adjacent to his own Garhi-Sampla Kiloi seat in Rohtak and is considered his stronghold.

The bypoll is equally important for the INLD which had slumped to its worst-ever performance in the 2019 assembly polls when the party could win only one out of 90 seats. Baroda was a reserved seat till 2005 and a pocket borough of the INLD before the Congress won it for three consecutive terms since 2009.

The BJP had won 40 of the 90 assembly seats in 2019 and later formed the government with the JJP's support, which had won 10 seats. A win in Baroda will take the saffron party's tally to 41 while if Congress wins, its tally will remain unchanged at 31 as the seat was earlier held by it.

The INLD's strength will rise to two if they win the seat..

TRENDING

One Punch Man Season 3: Saitama has less chance to defeat Garou with single punch

Google honors Oscar winning actress Marie Dressler on her 152nd birthday

Independent UN experts decry COVID vaccine hoarding: ‘No one is secure until all of us are’

Taiwan says not invited to WHO meeting after China's 'obstruction'

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to will mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Uganda COVID-19 response: Was off to a good start but reopening dwindled prospects

Uganda has shown success in using health information to enhance efficiency of disease surveillance, reporting and monitoring. The success, however, has critical challenges confronting it as the country resumes normal activities....

Videos

Latest News

FOREX-Dollar slips, yen regains lost ground after vaccine progress news

The dollar edged down slightly on Tuesday and the Japanese yen recovered some of the previous sessions losses after news of progress towards a COVID-19 vaccine boosted risk appetite in global markets.U.S. drugmaker Pfizer Inc and German par...

UK redundancies hit record high as job market slumps in Q3

British employers laid off a record number of staff in the third quarter and the jobless rate jumped as the labour market weakened before finance minister Rishi Sunak made a U-turn on COVID support measures. A record 314,000 British workers...

Swedish streaming service Storytel cuts revenue forecast on stronger crown

Audiobook streaming group Storytel on Tuesday trimmed its revenue forecast for 2020, blaming a stronger Swedish crown for partially offsetting strong subscriber and streaming growth. The crown has gained more than 4 against the euro over th...

Hungary reports 103 COVID-19 deaths, near record highs

Hungary reported 103 new COVID-19 deaths on Tuesday, near Saturdays daily record of 107, while new cases rose by 4,140, the government said in a statement.It said the number of people hospitalised with COVID-19 rose to 6,153, with a record ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020