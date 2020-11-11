Left Menu
Development News Edition

Bihar polls results due to Modi's leadership, good governance of NDA: Sonowal

Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal on Wednesday said that the NDA's victory in just-concluded Bihar assembly elections was due to the charismatic leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the good governance provided by the central and state governments.

PTI | Guwahati | Updated: 11-11-2020 15:51 IST | Created: 11-11-2020 15:34 IST
Bihar polls results due to Modi's leadership, good governance of NDA: Sonowal
Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal (File photo) Image Credit: ANI

Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal on Wednesday said that the NDA's victory in just-concluded Bihar assembly elections was due to the charismatic leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the good governance provided by the central and state governments. He said that the election results again proved that the people of India have full faith in the development programmes of the NDA despite negative campaigns by the opposition.

"People of Bihar reposed faith in NDA. The excellent results came due to the charismatic leadership of Prime Minister Modi and the good governance provided by both central and state governments," he said in a statement. Sonowal said the outstanding results of NDA in Bihar polls shows that good governance and progress are choice of the people.

"My congratulations to all workers of the BJP in Bihar, Chief Minister Nitish Kumar and the NDA partners," he said. The Assam chief minister also said that the results of the Bihar assembly elections have sent positive vibes for BJP workers across the country, especially in poll-bound Assam and West Bengal.

Assembly elections due in Assam, West Bengal and a few other states in April-May next year.

TRENDING

Falklands to be landmine free nearly 40 years after war

Basic education creates employment opportunities for Education Assistants

Unemployed youth urged to register for free online courses

Ghimob mobile banking trojan targeting financial apps has global reach: Kaspersky

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to will mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Videos

Latest News

Post-registration trials of Russia's second COVID-19 vaccine expected to start on Nov. 15 -deputy PM

Post-registration trials of Russias second COVID-19 vaccine, being developed by Siberias Vector institute, are expected to start on Nov. 15, Deputy Prime Minister Tatiana Golikova said in comments published on Wednesday.Golikova said Russia...

SC also grants interim bail to two others, Nitish Sarda and Parveen Rajesh Singh, on a personal bond of Rs 50,000 each.

SC also grants interim bail to two others, Nitish Sarda and Parveen Rajesh Singh, on a personal bond of Rs 50,000 each....

Delhi CM requests Union health minister to augment bed capacity in Centre-run hospitals in city

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has requested Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan to augment bed capacity in central government-run hospitals in the city in view of apprehensions that the number of COVID-19 cases could reach 15,000 a d...

Deshmukh files nomination for Pune graduates' constituency

The BJP candidate for the graduates constituency from Pune, Sangram Deshmukh, filed his nomination here on Wednesday. Biennial election to five graduates and teachers constituencies of the Maharashtra Legislative Council will be held on Dec...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020