Left Menu
Development News Edition

Only BJP can decide on LJP's continuance in NDA: Nitish

About the possible date of swearing in, he said leaders of all the four NDA constituents will likely meet informally on Friday to discuss the issue. Kumar said since the tenure of the current assembly ends on November 29 there was time.

PTI | Patna | Updated: 12-11-2020 20:18 IST | Created: 12-11-2020 20:18 IST
Only BJP can decide on LJP's continuance in NDA: Nitish

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, whose JD(U) suffered a major slump in seats in the assembly polls on account of the rebellion by Chirag Paswan, on Thursday said it is for the alliance spearhead BJP to take a call on whether to retain the LJP in the NDA. Talking to reporters for the first time after the NDA's victory, Kumar, who is set for yet another term in office, said the date for his swearing-in ceremony will be discussed at an "informal" meeting of all the four NDA constituents on Friday.

"You make suggestions to this effect", Kumar replied laughingly when asked whether he would ask the BJP to drop the LJP from the NDA at the Centre in the wake of its brinkmanship that scuppered the chances of JD(U) candidates in several seats. "In any case, it is for the BJP to decide. I have nothing to say in the matter," said Kumar, who is the national president of the JD(U).

The JD(U) has returned with a tally of 43 seats, down from 71 in 2015 when he contested assembly polls in alliance with the RJD and the Congress. In contrast, the BJP, which was hitherto a junior alliance partner, won 74 seats. The development will not put any hurdle in the way of Kumar's return as the chief minister but will likely alter the power equations between the two parties.

However, when asked whether he was apprehensive about being able to function as freely as earlier, Kumar replied in the negative. "I have always been uncompromising on the three Cs crime, corruption and communalism. There is going to be no change. Not a single riot has taken place since I took over," he said.

"Janata maalik hai (the people are our lord). I have no personal feelings in these matters," he said about the election reverses. About the possible date of swearing in, he said leaders of all the four NDA constituents will likely meet informally on Friday to discuss the issue.

Kumar said since the tenure of the current assembly ends on November 29 there was time. He said if the swearing were to take place before November 29, the current assembly will have to be dissolved.

"I will also need to tender my resignation before that for fresh oath-taking," he said. He declined to comment on allegations by opposition leaders, including RJD's Tejashwi Yadav, that the process of counting of votes was rigged to help the NDA which got a slender majority and won by wafer-thin margins in several seats.

"What do I have to say in such matters," he replied dismissively..

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 995 spoilers revealed before final release, focus on Marco vs Big Mom

Prison Break Season 6: Wentworth Miller & Dominic Purcell’s discontinuation shocks viewers

Aquaman 2: Johnny Depp’s fans to boycott sequel if Amber Heard reprises Mera’s role

OVL acquires Australia's FAR Ltd stake in Senegal block for $45 mn

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to will mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Videos

Latest News

Instagram refreshes home screen design; adds Reels and Shop tab

Instagram on Thursday announced some major changes to its home screen, giving the app a much-needed refresh. Starting today, users will see a new Reels tab and a Shop tab on their home screen.Commenting on this development, Instagram said, ...

FACTBOX-Legal cases sparked by Nigerian OPL 245 oilfield licence

One of the oil industrys biggest court cases over alleged corruption in Nigeria involves an offshore oilfield licence known as OPL 245, which Royal Dutch Shell and Italys Eni bought in 2011.Italian prosecutors allege that most of the paymen...

U.S. court upholds Harvard race-based admissions; Supreme Court appeal expected

A U.S. appeals court on Thursday upheld Harvard Universitys use of race in undergraduate admissions, rejecting a challenge by affirmative action opponents who said the Ivy League schools policy discriminates against Asian-Americans. Opponen...

Hope Armenia-Azerbaijan pact will defuse tensions, result in regional peace: India

India on Thursday welcomed the Russia-brokered agreement between Armenia and Azerbaijan to halt fighting over the Nagorno-Karabakh area, while hoping that the pact will defuse immediate tensions and result in peace and security in the regio...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020