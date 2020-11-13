Left Menu
Development News Edition

EU decries Belarus violence after opposition supporter death

“This is an outrageous and shameful result of the actions by the Belarusian authorities who have not only directly and violently carried out repression of their own population, but also created an environment whereby such lawless, violent acts can take place," Stano said in a statement. He added that the Lukashenko's government was "ignoring not only the fundamental rights and freedoms of the Belarusian people, but also disregarding their lives." The EU already has imposed sanctions on Lukashenko and several dozen officials over their role in the security crackdown launched after the contested election.

PTI | Brussels | Updated: 13-11-2020 17:26 IST | Created: 13-11-2020 17:26 IST
EU decries Belarus violence after opposition supporter death

The European Union on Friday condemned the continued violent crackdown by Belarusian authorities following the death of a 31-year-old opposition supporter who died in a hospital after he was reportedly beaten by security forces. The death of the man came about three months after mass protests began in Belarus in the wake of the August 9 election that official results say gave authoritarian President Alexander Lukashenko a sixth term in office. The opposition and some poll workers say the results were manipulated and have been calling for Lukashenko's resignation.

More than 17,000 people have been arrested since the election. Peter Stano, the EU's spokesman for foreign affairs and security policy, said that 31-year-old Raman Bandarenka died Thursday at a Minsk hospital after several hours of surgery “due to serious injuries caused, according to reports, by the brutality of plainclothes policemen.

A total of four people, including Bandarenka, are reported to have died over the past three months as the result of the crackdown on protesters and opposition supporters. “This is an outrageous and shameful result of the actions by the Belarusian authorities who have not only directly and violently carried out repression of their own population, but also created an environment whereby such lawless, violent acts can take place," Stano said in a statement.

He added that the Lukashenko's government was "ignoring not only the fundamental rights and freedoms of the Belarusian people, but also disregarding their lives." The EU already has imposed sanctions on Lukashenko and several dozen officials over their role in the security crackdown launched after the contested election. Stano said Friday that the 27-nation bloc “stands ready to impose additional sanctions." In a separate video message, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said that EU member states have asked the bloc's executive to prepare a plan of economic support for Belarus.

“The European Union stands ready to mobilise all its economic means to support and accompany democratic change," she said. “Europe's economic influence is immense. It's up to us to make a more strategic use of our economic clout. It's up to us to take clear our positions and to enforce them with stronger actions.".

TRENDING

Heart transported from airport to south Delhi hospital through green corridor in 17 mins

One Piece Chapter 995 spoilers revealed before final release, focus on Marco vs Big Mom

Bombay HC junks pleas challenging BPCL disinvestment

Black Clover Chapter 272 concludes Asta vs Nacht fight, Nacht-Yami’s flashbacks

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Videos

Latest News

Twenty migrants drown in Libya shipwreck, bodies wash ashore- UN

Twenty migrants are thought to have drowned off the coast of Libya in a shipwreck this week, the United Nations migration agency said on Friday, as bodies from an earlier accident continued to wash ashore.The second shipwreck, a wooden boat...

PM Modi's dream to make Ayodhya 'Vedic Ramayana City': Adityanath

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Friday said it was Prime Minister Narendra Modis dream to development Ayodhaya as Vedic Ramayana City and it should be the most beautiful city. Our generation is not only fortunate to see the ...

Clevered Launches Asia's First Junior Data Scientist Program

Noida Uttar Pradesh India, November 13 ANINewsVoir With an aim to make todays young generation ready for tomorrows digital future, Clevered launches Asias first ever Junior Data Scientist Program for young learners. The program offers proje...

India's exports dip 5.12 pc in Oct; trade deficit narrows to USD 8.71 bn

Indias exports fell 5.12 per cent to USD 24.89 billion in October, after recording positive growth in September, on account of drop in shipments of petroleum products, gems and jewellery, leather and engineering goods, according to governme...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020