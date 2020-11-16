PM Modi condoles Rajasthan minister's demise

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday condoled Rajasthan Cabinet Minister Master Bhanwarlal Meghwal's demise and said he was a veteran leader who was passionate about serving the state. Rajasthan Social Justice and Empowerment Minister Master Bhanwar Lal Meghwal died at a hospital in Gurgaon on Monday after prolonged illness. He was 72.

"Saddened by the demise of Rajasthan Cabinet Minister, Master Bhanwarlal Meghwal Ji. He was a veteran leader who was passionate about serving Rajasthan," the Prime Minister's Office (PMO) tweeted quoting Modi. "In this hour of sadness, my condolences to his family and supporters," Modi was quoted as saying.

The Congress government in Rajasthan declared a one-day state mourning on Tuesday following the demise of the cabinet minister. Meghwal represented the Sujangarh assembly constituency of Churu district.