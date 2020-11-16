PM Modi condoles Rajasthan minister's demise
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday condoled Rajasthan Cabinet Minister Master Bhanwarlal Meghwal's demise and said he was a veteran leader who was passionate about serving the state. He was 72. "Saddened by the demise of Rajasthan Cabinet Minister, Master Bhanwarlal Meghwal Ji. He was a veteran leader who was passionate about serving Rajasthan," the Prime Minister's Office (PMO) tweeted quoting Modi.PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 16-11-2020 22:32 IST | Created: 16-11-2020 22:32 IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday condoled Rajasthan Cabinet Minister Master Bhanwarlal Meghwal's demise and said he was a veteran leader who was passionate about serving the state. Rajasthan Social Justice and Empowerment Minister Master Bhanwar Lal Meghwal died at a hospital in Gurgaon on Monday after prolonged illness. He was 72.
"Saddened by the demise of Rajasthan Cabinet Minister, Master Bhanwarlal Meghwal Ji. He was a veteran leader who was passionate about serving Rajasthan," the Prime Minister's Office (PMO) tweeted quoting Modi. "In this hour of sadness, my condolences to his family and supporters," Modi was quoted as saying.
The Congress government in Rajasthan declared a one-day state mourning on Tuesday following the demise of the cabinet minister. Meghwal represented the Sujangarh assembly constituency of Churu district.
ALSO READ
Kolkata Knight Riders beat Rajasthan Royals by 60 runs in an Indian Premier League game in Dubai on Sunday.
Cong wants to divide municipal corporations of three Rajasthan cities: BJP
Six IFS officers transferred, redesignated in Rajasthan RJ- Forest- Transfers Jaipur, Nov 1 (PTI) Rajastha'
Rajasthan: Gurjar body starts stir over reservation
Rajasthan: Gurjar body starts stir over reservation; trains diverted