Centre yet to provide 250 ICU beds facility for people in Delhi: AAP

Addressing a press conference, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) spokesperson Saurabh Bhardwaj said ministers of the BJP found time to put up posters to promote themselves, but could not comply with the Delhi government's request to increase the number of ICU beds. "The Centre is yet to provide 250 ICU beds for the citizens of Delhi.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 18-11-2020 20:47 IST | Created: 18-11-2020 20:47 IST
Amid a spike in the number of COVID-19 cases in Delhi, the AAP on Wednesday said despite promising, the Centre is yet to provide 250 ICU beds for the citizens of the national capital. Addressing a press conference, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) spokesperson Saurabh Bhardwaj said ministers of the BJP found time to put up posters to promote themselves, but could not comply with the Delhi government's request to increase the number of ICU beds.

"The Centre is yet to provide 250 ICU beds for the citizens of Delhi. You will have ample time to put up posters, but please comply with the promises you make to us," he said. Bhardwaj further claimed that more than half of the COVID patients admitted in Delhi hospitals are from Uttar Pradesh and Haryana.

"We are happy to provide them with quality healthcare but this shows the utter failure of (Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister) Yogi Adityanath and (Haryana Chief Minister) Manohar Lal Khattar," he said..

