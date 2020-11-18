Razing of Gujjar hutments shows BJP's discrimination, apathy towards community, says NC

Left Menu
The National Conference (NC) on Wednesday said the demolition of hutments of the Gujjar and Bakarwal community in Pahalgam area of Anantnag district gives an insight into the "discrimination and apathy" that the BJP nurtures against them.

PTI | Srinagar | Updated: 18-11-2020 23:22 IST | Created: 18-11-2020 23:22 IST
The National Conference (NC) on Wednesday said the demolition of hutments of the Gujjar and Bakarwal community in Pahalgam area of Anantnag district gives an insight into the "discrimination and apathy" that the BJP nurtures against them. An NC delegation, led by senior party leader Mian Altaf Ahmed, visited the Lidroo area of Pahalgam in the south Kashmir district. The delegation included Member of Parliament from Anantnag Hasnain Masoodi and the party's provincial president, Nasir Aslam Wani, among others.

"Ever since BJP came into power at the Centre and the state, there has unfortunately been no cessation to the hostility against the Gujjar and Bakarwal community, which forms the third biggest ethnic block in the region. This gives an insight into the discrimination and apathy that the BJP nurtures against them, debunking their claims on being guardian of tribal rights," one of the leaders said. The delegation expressed solidarity with them and demanded strict action against the officials who carried out the "unlawful demolition" of Gujjar hutments at a time when winter has set in and temperatures have fallen to sub-zero levels.

They condemned the "high-handedness" of the officials, saying targeting Gujjars, it seems, is part of the "larger design of BJP to disenfranchise" every segment of the society in J-K. Intimidating Gujjars, bulldozing their poor dwellings and attacking their cattle should be seen in that direction, the leaders added.

The party leaders said the government was putting the blame on the Forest department in a bid to escape the wrath of the people. "However, passing the blame won't help the government absolve itself from the illegal eviction of the poor tribals and subsequent razing down of their hutments.

"The incumbent government at the Centre had made much clamour on ensuring tribal communities of J-K all the rights enjoyed by their counterparts in other parts of the country. But far from delivering on the promise, the government has mounted a tirade on the poor community," a leader said. The NC leaders said all the claims made by the ruling dispensation at the Centre in the run up for abrogation of the erstwhile state's special status have "fallen flat".

The NC assured the affected that the party would stand with them and raise the issue at every appropriate forum. They also sought an inquiry into the issue and adequate compensation to the affected. The visit of the NC delegation follows PDP president Mehbooba Mufti's visit to the area on Monday.

