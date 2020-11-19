Left Menu
West Bengal: BJP observes 12-hour bandh in Cooch Behar over party worker's death

ANI | Cooch Behar (West Bengal) | Updated: 19-11-2020 12:33 IST | Created: 19-11-2020 12:33 IST
BJP workers observing a 12-hour bandhi in Cooch Behar (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

The West Bengal Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Thursday called for a 12-hour bandh here in Cooch Behar after a party worker was allegedly beaten to death by goons backed by the Trinamool Congress (TMC). According to the protestors, shops in the area have been closed in view of the protest, while roads will remain open.

"Our workers are constantly being killed by the TMC goons but the police are not taking any strict action against it. Today's bandh is our protest against such killings. All shops in the area are closed but the roads will remain open," a BJP worker said. The deceased BJP worker was the party's 198 Nakkatigach booth president named Kala Chand Karmakar, aged 55. He was found dead in the Tufanganj area of the district on Wednesday. The family of the deceased alleged that he was killed by goons backed by the TMC.

K Kannan, Superintendent of Police, however, told the media that there was no political angle in the case. One person has been detained so far. (ANI)

