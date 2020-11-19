Left Menu
Cong pursuing "separatist politics" in Kashmir, has "communal agenda" for Assam: Himanta

"The Gupkar gang, led by Farooq Abdullah and Mehbooba Mufti, wants restoration of Article 370 and Article 35(A) revoked by the BJP, and all know that they have connections with separatists," he said. The minister said the BJP will not allow restoration of Article 370 and Article 35 (A), and foil the "communal agenda" of the Congress in Assam..

PTI | Guwahati | Updated: 19-11-2020 18:55 IST | Created: 19-11-2020 18:55 IST
The Congress is playing a "dangerous" separatist politics in Jammu and Kashmir and pursuing "communal agenda" in Assam that threaten the country's unity and integrity, senior BJP leader and Assam Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said on Thursday. He urged senior Congress leaders Sonia Gandhi, Manmohan Singh and presidents of the party's state and union territory units to clarify their stand on separatism and communalism.

"The Congress's alliance with the Gupkar gang in J&K and the AIUDF in Assam is a dangerous development and shows that the party has a dubious and suspicious agenda," he told a press conference here. "The Gupkar gang, led by Farooq Abdullah and Mehbooba Mufti, wants restoration of Article 370 and Article 35(A) revoked by the BJP, and all know that they have connections with separatists," he said.

