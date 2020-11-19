Left Menu
Cases being lodged against those exposing criminals: Akhilesh on FIR against two scribes

Dalits and women are feeling insecure and are afraid of going out of their homes," the SP president claimed. He said the SP government in 2016 had launched 1090 Women's Power Line and UP Dial 100 service for women's safety.

PTI | Lucknow | Updated: 19-11-2020 19:10 IST | Created: 19-11-2020 19:10 IST
Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav on Thursday criticised the registration of an FIR against two journalists in Uttar Pradesh for allegedly spreading fake news, saying that cases were being lodged against those exposing criminals. He alleged that there have been numerous cases of harassment and murder of many journalists under the BJP rule.

"A strange game is going on in the state, where criminals are being patronised and cases are being lodged against those exposing them," Yadav said in a statement issued here. On November 16, the bodies of two minor sisters were retrieved from a pond in Fatehpur and their family alleged rape and demanded a CBI probe while the autopsy report pointed to drowning.

The two journalists were booked for allegedly promoting enmity between different groups of people through fake news on the drowning of the two sisters in the pond, police had said. "Due to the deteriorating law and order, women feel demoralised and are being forced to commit suicide. Dalits and women are feeling insecure and are afraid of going out of their homes," the SP president claimed.

He said the SP government in 2016 had launched 1090 Women's Power Line and UP Dial 100 service for women's safety. "The BJP ruined these services. Its leaders are themselves involved in all the crimes and the BJP government is using all its strength to save them," Yadav alleged.

