Biden wins Georgia after recount, "numbers don't lie" -Ga. election official
President Donald Trump did not win Georgia's electoral votes, the secretary of state said on Friday after a recount and audit performed after a narrow victory be Democratic President-elect Joe Biden. "Like other Republicans. As secretary of state, I believe that the numbers that we have presented today are correct."Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 20-11-2020 18:51 IST | Created: 20-11-2020 18:51 IST
"Like other Republicans. I'm disappointed, our candidate didn't win Georgia's electoral votes," said Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger, who called himself a proud Trump supporter. "I live by the motto that numbers don't lie. As secretary of state, I believe that the numbers that we have presented today are correct."
