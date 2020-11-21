Left Menu
Development News Edition

Shah launches broadside against DMK

In a sharp attack on DMK, and its ally Congress, Shah said the two parties had no right to talk about corruption, asking "under whose leadership did the 2G (spectrum allocation scam) happen."

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 21-11-2020 20:33 IST | Created: 21-11-2020 20:29 IST
Shah launches broadside against DMK
Assembly polls in Tamil Nadu are due in April-May 2021 and the AIADMK has announced its alliance with the BJP will continue for the election. Image Credit: ANI

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Saturday attacked the M K Stalin-led DMK in Tamil Nadu on corruption and dynasty politics and said it will face a rout in next year's Assembly polls in the state where "democratic forces" will prevail. In a sharp attack on DMK, and its ally Congress, Shah said the two parties had no right to talk about corruption, asking "under whose leadership did the 2G (spectrum allocation scam) happen." In his address after dedicating the fifth reservoir for Chennai and laying the foundation stone for various infrastructure projects in the state, he said Prime Minister Narendra Modi has waged a battle to end dynasty politics, corruption and casteism in the country.

"Under his leadership when we fought state polls, dynasty parties had to face defeat. It is now the turn of a dynasty party in Tamil Nadu, which doesn't function on democratic values but only takes forward dynasty politics," to lose elections, he said, in an apparent reference to the DMK.

The Dravidian party is often accused of practising dynasty politics by its critics, including arch-rival AIADMK. "But I am sure such forces will come to an end in this election and democratic forces will progress," he said.

Assembly polls in Tamil Nadu are due in April-May 2021 and the AIADMK has announced its alliance with the BJP will continue for the election. On corruption too, SHah launched a broadside against allies DMK and Congress, saying they had no right to talk about graft.

"I am very surprised when friends from DMK and Congress speak of corruption. Under whose leadership did 2G happen, where corruption to the tune of lakhs of crores of rupees happened.

What right have they got to speak about corruption? Before making charges of corruption, see what had happened in your family," he said. DMK leaders Kanimozhi, daughter of late party chief M Karunanidhi and A Raja were accused in the 2G spectrum allocation scam but were acquitted by a CBI court.

The investigating agency has now appealed against the lower court verdict in the Delhi High Court. He also asked what the DMK had done for Tamil Nadu despite being in power for ten years in UPA I and II.

"I want to ask DMK and Congress-- you were in power for 10 years. Show details of what you did in 10 years and let us have a public debate. I am ready to give accounts (of what NDA did for TN)," he added.

TRENDING

My Hero Academia Chapter 292 delayed, is Endeavor’s life in danger? Shoto is in deep trouble

Attack on Titan Chapter 135 release date, spoilers, portrayal of plethora of Titan

The Family Man Season 2: Samantha Akkineni talks encouraging facts on OTT platforms

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Nashik reports 319 new COVID-19 cases, six fatalities

The COVID-19 tally in Nashikdistrict of Maharashtra rose to 98,396 on Saturday with theaddition of 319 fresh cases, health officials saidWith six fatalities, the total COVID-19 toll mountedto 1,761 they saidA total of 252 patients were disc...

India's COVID-19 tally reaches 90,50,598 with 46,232 new cases

With 46,232 new COVID-19 cases and 564 deaths in the last 24 hours, the total number of positive coronavirus cases in India reached 90,50,598 on Saturday morning, the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare informed. The total figure in...

TN CM seeks Centre s aid for river linking project

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister K Palaniswami on Saturday sought the Centres intervention in expediting the GodavariCauvery Grand Anicut link project. He also sought its intervention in sanctioning funds for the Cauvery KattalaiGundar link projec...

Here's how an acebuchin-oil-enriched diet may help to reduce hypertension

An acebuchin-oil-enriched diet helps to reduce arterial blood pressure, as shown by a study carried out by the Cardiovascular Physiopathology research group at the Physiology Department of the University of Seville. Furthermore, their work ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020