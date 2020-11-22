Left Menu
Development News Edition

PM lauds UP govt for pace of development

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday lauded the Uttar Pradesh government and Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath for the pace of the development despite the COVID-19 pandemic. The prime minister also remembered Sonelal Patel, the founder of the Apna Dal and father of Anupriya Patel, the Lok Sabha MP from Mirzapur.

PTI | Lucknow | Updated: 22-11-2020 16:41 IST | Created: 22-11-2020 16:41 IST
PM lauds UP govt for pace of development

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday lauded the Uttar Pradesh government and Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath for the pace of the development despite the COVID-19 pandemic. Speaking at the stone laying of rural drinking water supply projects in Mirzapur and Sonbhadra districts of Uttar Pradesh via video conferencing, Modi said the projects are an example of Uttar Pradesh fast moving on the path of development despite COVID-19. “As compared to perception of Uttar Pradesh among people earlier and the predictions made, the way in which projects are getting implemented one after the other, the image of the UP government and its officials is changing," Modi said. He added that it is not an “ordinary thing” the way the UP government faced the coronavirus crisis, looked after migrant labourers and gave them jobs. "Working in such a big state with minute details (baariki) on all fronts, UP has done 'kamaal' (wonders),” Modi said. The prime minister praised efforts of Yogi Adityanath for reduction in encephalitis cases. He said the success of the Yogi government in containing it is being discussed far and wide

For saving lives of innocent children, each and every citizen of UP is blessing the entire team of Yogi Aditynath, Modi said. The prime minister also remembered Sonelal Patel, the founder of the Apna Dal and father of Anupriya Patel, the Lok Sabha MP from Mirzapur. Anupriya's party Apna Dal (Sonelal) is an alliance partner of the BJP in UP. "Today, when I speak to people of this area, it is very natural that I remember my old friend Sonelal Patel. He was very concerned about water scarcity in this area. Seeing the starting of these schemes, his soul today will feel satisfied and also shower his blessings on us," Modi said.

TRENDING

Crash Landing on You’s Son Ye-jin speaks on Hollywood debut, Hyun Bin becomes new Omega ambassador

The Curse of Oak Island Season 8 episode 3 title revealed, episode 2 synopsis, recap

Song Hye-Kyo’s lead character in ‘Now, We Are Breaking Up’ is a designer at fashion label

Abnormalities in immune system's T cells linked to severe COVID-19: Study

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Videos

Latest News

UK's Sunak: no return to austerity in new spending plan

British finance minister Rishi Sunak said there would be no return to austerity in a spending plan he will announce on Wednesday, even as the coronavirus crisis pushes the countrys debt further above 2 trillion pounds 2.7 trillion.Sunak, wh...

FOCUS-Boeing 737 MAX jets undergo round-the-clock effort to clear inventory

The future of Boeing Cos freshly approved 737 MAX is in the hands of nearly 700 workers toiling behind the gray doors of a three-bay hangar at a desert airport in Washington state.Inside, over an endless 24-hour loop, 737 MAX planes are rol...

Amid travel break, pope cheers Lisbon youth jamboree plans

With no papal travels abroad this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Pope Francis is cheering efforts for a youth jamboree, traditionally attended by pontiffs, in Lisbon, Portugal, in 2023. Francis on Sunday presided over a handover ceremon...

BJP seeks probe into Rajasthan minister's audio clip

The BJP on Sunday sought an inquiry after an audio clip in which a Rajasthan minister is allegedly heard using a casteist slur against a Congress worker surfaced on social media. In the purported conversation over the phone, Rajasthan Sp...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020