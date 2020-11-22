France's Le Drian says he shares Biden's view of Trump's challenge as irresponsible

Left Menu
France's foreign minister said on Sunday he shares U.S. President-elect Joe Biden's view that President Donald Trump's challenge to the Nov. 3 presidential election result is irresponsible. Biden on Thursday called Trump's efforts to reverse the result "totally irresponsible". "We are attuned to what Joe Biden said of Donald Trump showing 'incredible iresponsability'.

Reuters | Paris | Updated: 22-11-2020 20:18 IST | Created: 22-11-2020 20:18 IST
France's foreign minister said on Sunday he shares U.S. President-elect Joe Biden's view that President Donald Trump's challenge to the Nov. 3 presidential election result is irresponsible. Biden on Thursday called Trump's efforts to reverse the result "totally irresponsible".

"We are attuned to what Joe Biden said of Donald Trump showing 'incredible iresponsability'. I share Joe Biden's view," Jean-Yves Le Drian told LCI television. "I never spoke in that manner but we are coming to such a point! I think Joe Biden's comment reflects reality and I say it very clearly."

France, like many countries around the world, swiftly congratulated Biden on Nov. 7 after he secured the votes needed to win the election. Trump has not conceded and is persisting with long-shot attempts to overturn the result. Because of this, Biden is not receiving the classified intelligence due a president-elect, and his transition team has not received the funding, office space and briefings from current government officials normally afforded to an incoming administration.

