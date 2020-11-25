PM Modi condoles death of Maulana Sadiq

PM Modi condoles death of Maulana SadiqPTI | New Delhi | Updated: 25-11-2020 14:33 IST | Created: 25-11-2020 14:33 IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed grief on Wednesday at the death of All India Muslim Personal Law Board vice president Maulana Kalbe Sadiq and said he made notable efforts towards social harmony and brotherhood
In a tweet, Modi expressed condolences to his family members and others
Sadiq, a prominent Shia cleric, died in Lucknow on Tuesday. He was 83.
- READ MORE ON:
- Narendra Modi
- Maulana Kalbe Sadiq
- Shia
- Modi
ALSO READ
India has always been resolute in working in sync with principles laid out in SCO charter: PM Narendra Modi at SCO summit.
NDA won because of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership and its pro-poor policies: Jaiswal.
PM Narendra Modi's leadership, credibility biggest reasons for NDA's victory in Bihar: senior BJP leader Bhupender Yadav tells PTI.
Youth of Bihar have made it clear that new decade will be of Bihar and for self-reliant Bihar: PM Narendra Modi on assembly poll results.
PM Narendra Modi inaugurates two future-ready Ayurveda institutions at Jaipur and Jamnagar via video conferencing.