Left Menu
Development News Edition

Owaisi trying to divert attention from 'love-jihad', says Telangana BJP leader NV Subhash

Reacting to AIMIM President Asaduddin Owaisi's comments about 'love jihad', Telangana Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader NV Subhash said that Owaisi was trying to avoid public attention on the matter and people were shocked to see such a prompt reaction to a law proposed to bring to curb conspiracy behind religious conversions.

ANI | Hyderabad (Telangana) | Updated: 25-11-2020 15:25 IST | Created: 25-11-2020 15:25 IST
Owaisi trying to divert attention from 'love-jihad', says Telangana BJP leader NV Subhash
BJP leader NV Subhash (File Photo). Image Credit: ANI

Reacting to AIMIM President Asaduddin Owaisi's comments about 'love jihad', Telangana Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader NV Subhash said that Owaisi was trying to avoid public attention on the matter and people were shocked to see such a prompt reaction to a law proposed to bring to curb conspiracy behind religious conversions. The AIMIM chief had earlier said that the BJP was trying to bring laws against 'love jihad' as they were unable to solve problems like unemployment and joblessness.

"The law will target inter-religious marriages with the intention or conspiracy to convert. Why is the Majlis leader worrying about this? His statements were an attempt to give false colours to 'love jihad'. This practice bringing religious issues to the fore in electioneering is very usual. Using this strategy, his party won five seats in the Bihar elections," Subhash said. He further said, "Owaisi should remember that the nation effectively faced the COVID-19 situation with a minimum death rate and under the dynamic leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, stimulus packages worth Rs 1.19 crore had been rolled out as part of Atma Nirbhar Bharat Abhiyan 3.0."

Subhash further dubbed his threats against UAPA Bill and proposed laws against 'love jihad' as a poll gimmick to garner votes in the upcoming GHMC elections. "In a bid to score majority seats in the GHMC elections, the Majlis leader will play some other minority card to divert the attention of the people. This is 'dramabazi' by Owaisi and his party. The same tactics have been used over decades for political survival," the BJP leader further said. (ANI)

TRENDING

Attack on Titan Season 4: Final season likely to split in two parts, what more we know

One Punch Man Season 3: What can happen to Saitama if Garou chooses monster pills

Science News Roundup: Drying habitat makes Australia's platypus vulnerable, scientists say; Timeline: Major milestones in Chinese space exploration and more

African Development Bank appoints Country Managers

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Videos

Latest News

David Mabuza urges to show respect for GBVF and COVID-19 vicitims

Deputy President David Mabuza has called on South Africans to wear a black armband, a ribbon, or any sign that signifies an act of mourning in order to demonstrate solemn respect for those who have passed away due to Gender-Based Violence a...

India's crude steel output rises 0.9 pc to 9 MT in Oct: worldsteel

Indias crude steel output increased marginally by 0.9 per cent to 9.058 million tonne MT in October 2020, according to World Steel Association worldsteel. The country had produced 8.981 MT crude steel during the same month last year, the gl...

Cyclone 'Nivar': Pondy experiences moderate rain

As cyclone Nivar approaches, the Puducherry government said the administrative machinery is fully geared up to meet any exigency arising out of the situation. The union territory has been experiencing since Tuesday night intermittent modera...

UK PM Johnson offers days off from lockdown to form 'Christmas bubble'

Prime Minister Boris Johnson has confirmed a time-limited one-off dispensation from COVID-19 lockdown rules agreed by all parts of the United Kingdom for families to get together to form a Christmas bubble between December 23 and 27. In a v...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020