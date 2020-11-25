Left Menu
Development News Edition

Carry bamboo sticks, strike back when needed: Bengal BJP chief urges party workers

West Bengal BJP president Dilip Ghosh on Wednesday alleged that saffron party workers on their way to attend a rally in Birbhum district were attacked by Trinamool Congress activists, and asked his partymen to carry bamboo sticks while coming out on the street to "strike back when needed".

PTI | Suri | Updated: 25-11-2020 19:21 IST | Created: 25-11-2020 19:21 IST
Carry bamboo sticks, strike back when needed: Bengal BJP chief urges party workers

West Bengal BJP president Dilip Ghosh on Wednesday alleged that saffron party workers on their way to attend a rally in Birbhum district were attacked by Trinamool Congress activists, and asked his partymen to carry bamboo sticks while coming out on the street to "strike back when needed". Addressing the rally here, Ghosh also claimed that many TMC leaders will be in jail after the BJP comes to power in the state.

"Our party workers who were coming to attend the meeting were attacked by the Trinamool Congress. BJP activists are not born to get beaten. I urge the party workers not to come out on the streets empty-handed. Carry a bamboo stick to strike back when needed," he said. A clash broke out between activists of the two parties at Simulia in Birbhum district after BJP men going to the rally in a minibus had an altercation with local TMC workers.

"There is unrest everywhere in West Bengal. The police and the administration have been rendered ineffective as they are being run at the whims of Trinamool Congress leaders. When the BJP comes to power in the state, many Trinamool Congress leaders will be in jail," Ghosh said. Exhorting BJP workers to fight for a few more months, he said, "The BJP has a history of struggle for which the party has reached to this position now".

The Assembly election is due in the state in April-May next year. "Many bomb manufacturing units were unearthed and terrorists were arrested from Birbhum district. The situation here now is the same as used to be in Kashmir," Ghosh said.

The Medinipur MP said that a change of guard is needed in the state in 2021 failing which people will find it difficult to stay in West Bengal. Ghosh claimed that if the BJP comes to power in West Bengal, people will be able to stay peacefully like in other states governed by the party.

"In 2021, change has to come in the state. On that day, the Trinamool Congress workers who are now inflicting torture on people will not find any way to escape. If there is no change, then torture by the TMC will reach such heights that people will not be able to stay here," Ghosh said. Claiming that the state police will not be allowed to go near the polling booths which would be manned by personnel of central forces, the BJPs West Bengal chief said that people will be able to cast their own votes this time.

Ghosh alleged that funds sent by the Centre do not reach the hands of the people but are looted by Trinamool Congress leaders..

TRENDING

Attack on Titan Season 4: Final season likely to split in two parts, what more we know

One Punch Man Season 3: What can happen to Saitama if Garou chooses monster pills

Science News Roundup: Drying habitat makes Australia's platypus vulnerable, scientists say; Timeline: Major milestones in Chinese space exploration and more

African Development Bank appoints Country Managers

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Stigma attached to TB biggest hindrance in reporting of disease: Vardhan

The stigma attached to tuberculosis is the biggest hindrance in reporting of the disease, Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan said on Wednesday and stressed on turning the fight against the disease to a peoples movement to overcome all barr...

Newly-elected MLA Medo Yhokha appointed advisor in Nagaland govt

Newly-elected NDPP MLA Medo Yhokha was on Wednesday appointed the Advisor for Technical Education and Elections in the Nagaland government. Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio handed the appointment letter to Yhokha at his office, in presence of Dep...

MHA allows local restrictions like night curfew; Prior consultation with Centre must for any lockdown, contact tracing within 72 hrs

Amid a spurt in coronavirus cases in some regions, the Centre on Wednesday said states and union territories can impose local restrictions like night curfew to check the spread of COVID-19 but made it clear that they will have to consult it...

Spain considers limiting Christmas celebrations to six people

Spains Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez said on Wednesday that his government was considering limiting Christmas celebrations to six people in an effort to curb the spread of the coronavirus.This is not a number we have pulled out of nowhere, S...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020