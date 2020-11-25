Left Menu
Development News Edition

Burundi ex-leader quits AU envoy job after convicted of killing vote rival

Along with 18 others, Buyoya was convicted in absentia by the Supreme Court for the killing of Melchior Ndadaye, the country's first democratically elected president, that triggered a 10-year civil war which claimed at least 300,000 lives. In a tweet, Buyoya, whose whereabouts are not known, said he had resigned his position as the AU's envoy for Mali and the Sahel region.

Reuters | Bujumbura | Updated: 25-11-2020 22:23 IST | Created: 25-11-2020 22:23 IST
Burundi ex-leader quits AU envoy job after convicted of killing vote rival

Burundi's ex-President Pierre Buyoya said on Wednesday he had resigned his position as an African Union envoy after his conviction and life sentence last month for the 1993 killing of another president who defeated him in an election. Along with 18 others, Buyoya was convicted in absentia by the Supreme Court for the killing of Melchior Ndadaye, the country's first democratically elected president, that triggered a 10-year civil war which claimed at least 300,000 lives.

In a tweet, Buyoya, whose whereabouts are not known, said he had resigned his position as the AU's envoy for Mali and the Sahel region. "Following the verdict given by the Supreme Court of my country, I have decided, by my own will, to resign as the AU high representative for Mali and the Sahel" he said.

"I want to be free of all constraints to devote my time for my defence despite numerous obstructions." He tweeted after the ruling in October that he would appeal against his conviction in national and international courts, posting a statement that the case was "purely political".

Buyoya had been an AU envoy for eight years. In 2018 Burundi's top government prosecutor issued an international arrest warrant for Buyoya and his co-accused. Ndadaye, a Hutu, was shot dead along with several officials in an ambush by ethnic Tutsi soldiers four months after he won election, touching off the protracted civil war that was fought mostly along the Hutu-Tutsi ethnic divide.

Ndadaye's successor, Cyprien Ntaryamira, and then Rwandan President Juvenal Habyarimana died in 1994 when a plane carrying them was shot down by a rocket over Kigali in neighbouring Rwanda, triggering the Rwandan genocide in which 800,000 were killed. In addition to his life sentence, Buyoya and those convicted alongside him were ordered to collectively pay a fine amounting to 100 billion Burundi Francs ($54 million).

Buyoya ruled Burundi twice, between 1987-1993 and then 1996-2003, having seized power in a military coup on both occasions. (Writing by Elias Biryabarema; Editing by Alison Williams)

TRENDING

Attack on Titan Season 4: Final season likely to split in two parts, what more we know

One Punch Man Season 3: What can happen to Saitama if Garou chooses monster pills

Science News Roundup: Drying habitat makes Australia's platypus vulnerable, scientists say; Timeline: Major milestones in Chinese space exploration and more

African Development Bank appoints Country Managers

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Uddhav Thackeray never plays vendetta politics: Maha minister

Maharashtra Chief Minister and Shiv Sena president Uddhav Thackeray doesnt believe in the politics of revenge, state agriculture minister Dada Bhuse said in Vasai on Wednesday. Speaking to reporters on the sidelines of a function, Bhuse def...

Pune businessman who was traced in Jaipur was under depression

Pune-based businessman Gautam Pashankar, who was traced in Rajasthan on Tuesday over a month after he went missing, was under depression and had suicidal tendencies, but dropped the idea of ending life after thinking of his family, police s...

PM Narendra Modi chairs 33rd PRAGATI interaction

Prime Minister Narendra Modi chaired the PRAGATI meeting on Wednesday which marked his thirty-third interaction through the ICT based multi-modal platform for Pro-Active Governance and Timely Implementation, involving Central and State gove...

Qatar coastguard stops two Bahraini vessels -Bahrain ministry

Bahrains interior ministry on Wednesday accused three Qatari coastguard vessels of violating regional and international agreements after it said they intercepted two Bahraini coastguard vessels conducting a maritime exercise.Qatars interior...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020